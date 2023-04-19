Gigabyte launches new AORUS, AERO, G5 series laptops in India; Infinix Y1 Plus Neo laptop also debuts

Gigabyte has announced the launch of their latest additions to their AORUS, AERO, and G5 series. These laptops boast up to the Intel 13th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. The new range includes the AORUS 17 BSF, AORUS 15 BKF, AORUS 15 9SF, AORUS 15 9KF, AORUS 15 9MF, AERO 14 OLED BMF, AERO 14 OLED 9MF, G5 KF, and G5 MF. Separately, Infinix also launched its Y1 Plus Neo laptop in India which costs under Rs 25,000.

Gigabyte AORUS, AERO, G5 Series

The pricing for all the new variants of each of the laptops is as follows:

Model Name GPU CPU RAM Price (Rs) AORUS 17 BSF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Intel Core i7-13700H DDR5 4800 8Gx2 1,79,599 AORUS 15 BKF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Intel Core i7-13700H DDR5 4800 8Gx2 1,69,990 AORUS 15 9SF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Intel Core i5-12500H DDR5 4800 8Gx2 1,58,999 AORUS 15 9KF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Intel Core i5-12500H DDR5 4800 8Gx1 1,24,999 AORUS 15 9MF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Intel Core i5-12500H DDR5 4800 8Gx1 1,11,999 AERO 14 OLED BMF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Intel Core i7-13700H LPDDR5 6400 16GB 1,69,999 AERO 14 OLED 9MF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Intel Core i5-12500H LPDDR5 5200 16GB 1,51,999 G5 KF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Intel Core i5-12500H DDR4 8Gx2 1,07,999 G5 MF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Intel Core i5-12550H / Intel Core i5-12450H DDR4 3200 8Gx2 99,999 /90,999



These laptops will be available in India from May at leading marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, etc.

As for their features and specs, AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 are portable gaming laptops, featuring up to Intel Core 13 Gen i7 H series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with a TGP of 140W. The Gigabyte AORUS series offers 17.3 and 15.6-inch displays with up to QHD resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz for fluid frame rates. They get DTS:X Ultra Audio Technology via two 2W speakers.

Aorus 15

For connectivity, the AORUS 15 gets you Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type-A), 1 x Audio combo Jack, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-C), 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C, support Power delivery), 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x Mini DP 1.4, 1 x RJ45 and 1 x DC in. Additional features include FHD (1080p ) Webcam, Build-in array Microphone and support for Windows Hello Face Authentication.

The AERO 14 OLED weighs 1.49kg and sports up to 13 Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs. NVIDIA Studio certification further ensures that the laptops have been optimized for stability and performance. The display on the AERO 14 OLED is factory-calibrated with X-Rite 2.0 and validated by Pantone for precise colours. The average color deviation is Delta E<1. The laptop features a 2.8K QHD+ resolution display, with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The G5 series offers a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, and a 144Hz high refresh rate display. All the laptops feature GIGABYTE’s WINDFORCE cooling technology for sustained heavy workloads.

Infinix Y1 Plus Neo: Price, Specs

The Infinix Y1 plus Neo laptop has two storage variants- 8GB+256GB and 8GB+512GB, which will be available on Flipkart at a special launch price of Rs 20,990 and Rs 22,990, respectively. The laptop is available in three colours- Silver, Grey and Blue. It will go on sale from April 26.

The laptop boasts a 15.6” display with full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 86% sRGB colour reproduction and 250 nits of brightness. There’s an 82% screen-to-body ratio alongside a backlit keyboard that further enhances the typing experience for users under low-light circumstances. The laptop also has an upgraded Premium Anti-Glare Glass touchpad with multi-touch support for smoother gesture control while browsing.

The laptop is built of aluminium alloy metal with a brushed metal finish. It boasts a 40Wh battery that can provide up to 8 hours of web browsing, and it comes equipped with a safe PD3.0 45W fast charger, according to the company. Additionally, the portable multi-utility Type-C to Type-C Charger can charge up the device to 75% in just 60 minutes.

It is powered by a 10nm 11th Generation Quad-Core Intel Celeron N5100 processor. The laptop also comes in two memory variants; 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM + 256GB SSD storage and 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM + 512GB SSD storage. It also features an integrated Intel UHD Graphics system with a dynamic frequency of up to 900MHz. For connectivity, you get 3 USB-C, 2 USB 3.0, an HDMI 1.4, port, alongside an SD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Microphone Jack. The Y1 Plus Neo also sports an FHD 2-megapixel camera with dual microphones and a dual-LED flash.