Infinix Hot 20S launched with Helio G96 SoC

Infinix launched the Hot 20S smartphone in the Philippines on Monday. The new Hot 20 series smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G96 processor and features a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Infinix Hot 20S comes with a hole-punch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Infinix Hot 20S has been listed on Shopee with a price tag of PHP 8,499 (approx Rs 12,200) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset is offered in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colour options.

There’s no word on the India launch of the same. However, Infinix Hot 20 5G series is all set to launch in India on December 1. The series is expected to consist of two devices, Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play. It is unclear whether Hot 20S will make it to this list or not.

Infinix Hot 20S Specifications

The Infinix Hot 20S sports a 6.78-inch IPS TFT panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The company calls the panel a HyperVision Gaming-Pro display. The device is powered by the Helio G96 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card.

At the rear, the Infinix device has a 50-megapixel main camera, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. The device boots to Android 12 OS with the XOS 10.6 UI on top.

It comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The device features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include dual SIM 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.