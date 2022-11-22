Infinix Hot 20 5G series India launch set for December 1: What to expect?

Infinix has announced that it is all set to launch the Hot 20 5G series in India next month, on December 1. The Hot 20 5G series is expected to consist of the Hot 20 Play and the Hot 20 5G. The latter was launched in the global markets back in October with the Dimensity 810 5G chipset. Here’s what else you can expect from the devices.

Infinix Hot 20 5G Series: Launch date, price, availability

Infinix announced on Twitter that the launch will take place on December 1 and the smartphones will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart. However, the time of the launch event and price details of the Infinix Hot 20 5G lineup haven’t been made available at this moment.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G was launched in select global markets earlier with a price tag of $179.9 (approx Rs 15,000) for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The price details of Infinix Hot 20 Play are not available at the moment.

Infinix Hot 20 5G Specifications

The Infinix Hot 20 5G debuted back in October for global markets. The Hot 5G sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the Dimensity 810 5G SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

At the rear, the Infinix device has a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 main camera and a depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. The device boots to Android 12 OS with the XOS 10.6 UI on top.

It comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The device features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC (for contactless payments), a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port.

Infinix Hot 20 Play Specifications

The Infinix Hot 20 Play was also announced back in late October. It sports a huge 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device runs on Android 12 OS with Infinix’s XOS UI on top. It is powered by the Helio G37 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage with expansion support.

At the back, there’s a 13-megapixel main camera, an AI lens, and an LED flash. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The rear shell also features a fingerprint scanner. The handset also supports face unlock.

The Hot 20 Play sports dual speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. It offers connectivity features like dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.