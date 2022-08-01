Infinix Hot 12 Pro to launch in India tomorrow

Infinix is all set to launch the Hot 12 Pro in India tomorrow i.e on August 2. The company recently launched Infinix Smart 6 Plus in India as well.

A micro-site is now live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart which confirms that the Infinix Hot 12 Pro will debut in India on August 2. Apart from revealing the launch date, the Flipkart listing also reveals the design and key details for the upcoming Infinix smartphone.

As per the listing, the Infinix Hot 12 Pro will sport a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz display, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a waterdrop notch. Further, the phone will pack 8GB RAM and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

As for the camera, the listing only tells us that there will be a dual-rear camera setup with 50MP as the primary shooter with an f/1.6 aperture. At the back, there will also be a fingerprint sensor. Apart from these deatsils, Infinix has not revealed any information on the processor, memory variants, front camera and operating system.

Meanwhile, Infinix Smart 6 Plus will go on sale on August 3 in India. The phone will be available at an introductory price of Rs 7,999. It will be available from Flipkart from August 3rd. It comes in Miracle Black and Tranquil Sea Blue colours.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Specs

Infinix Smart 6 Plus comes with a massive 6.82” Drop notch screen with HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The chipset is coupled with 3GB LPDDR4X GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Smart 6 Plus runs Google’s Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box. The device also comes with a dedicated Fingerprint sensor/ Face unlock for enhanced security.

For the camera, the phone features an 8MP dual rear camera with dual LED flash. The secondary camera is a depth lens. It also sports a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery backup.