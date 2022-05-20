Infinix Note 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 11999

Infinix, a smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group has today launched its Note 12 series in India. The series include the Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo smartphones which will be available on Flipkart from 27th May and 28th May, respectively.

The Note 12 will be available for Rs 11999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs 12999 for 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The Note 12 Turbo is price at Rs 14999 for the single 8GB + 128GB. However, Axis Bank consumers can avail an instant discounts worth Rs 1000 on purchases made through Axis Bank Credit and Debit card. Additionally, they can will be able to buy Note 12 (6 + 128GB) at a No-Cost-EMI of only Rs 2000/month.

For other customers, Infinix is also rolling out 3 & 6-month No-Cost-EMI on all banks (including Axis Bank), Bajaj Finserv EMI & Flipkart pay later on all Note 12 memory variants.

The Note 12 smartphone will be available in Jewel Blue Force Black, and Sunset Golden colour options. The turbo variant comes in Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue colours.

ALSO READ: Infinix Smart 6 launched in India at Rs 7499

Infinix Note 12 Series Specifications

Note 12 series sport a 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display with 1000 NITS of peak brightness, 108% NTSC Ratio and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut. Both the devices come with a Drop notch screen, 92% screen-to-body ratio and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The devices will also get widevine L1 support for streaming HD content on platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar and others.

The smartphones come with a multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint sensor that not only unlocks the smartphone but can also be used for accepting calls, dismissing alarms, and quick-start apps. The Infinix Note 12 will come with an advanced MediaTekHelio G88 processor, whereas Note 12 Turbo has a MediaTekHelio G96 processor. Both the devices are backed by MediaTekHyperEngine 2.0 Gaming Processor.

Backed by the latest XOS 10.6 skin for the users, the Note 12 operates on the Android 11, whereas Note 12 Turbo operates on Android 12. They pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Both the devices feature a triple camera set up with 50 MP as the primary camera lens with f/1.6 large aperture, a secondary lens with a 2MP depth sensor to capture perfect wide shots, and an AI lens. It has a fully loaded video camera with multiple category-first features like Time-lapse video recording mode and Slow Motion video mode, allowing users to capture videos with 240fps. The Super Night mode allows capturing bright and low noise pictures even in low light conditions. Users can also record short videos and videos with up to 2k resolution. The smartphones have a 16 MP AI selfie camera with dual-LED flash.