Infinix Hot 10S receives a price cut in India

Infinix has announced a price cut on its Infinix Hot 10S smartphone by Rs 500. The price cut comes ahead of launch of Infinix Hot 11S in the country.

After the price cut, the Infinix Hot 10S base price now stars at Rs 9499. The phone was launched in May this year in two memory variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage were priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Now the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 9499. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM variant can now be purchased at Rs 10,499. This reflects a price hike of Rs 500 on both the variants. The revised pricing is now applicable on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 10S Specs

The phone sports a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, a 12nm chipset with a pair of Cortex-A75 cores (2GHz) and six A55 cores (1.8GHz). The storage is expandable to up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, quad LED flash, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual-LED flash.

The Infinix Hot 10S is backed by a 6000mAh battery. It runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou.

Meanwhile, Infinix Hot 11S will debut in India soon. It is expected to launch in India by mid of September. But an exact launch date has not been revealed. However, Infinix has confirmed that the phone will come packed with MediaTek Helio G88.