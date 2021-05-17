Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10S confirmed to feature 48MP camera ahead of launch on May 20

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 17, 2021 11:58 am

Infinix Hot 10S will be priced under Rs 10,000.
Infinix will be launching its latest device in the HOT series called the Hot 10S in India on May 20, 2021. Now ahead of the launch, the key specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed.

 

As per Flipkart listing, Infinix Hot 10S will be featuring a 48-megapixel triple camera. It will come with camera features such as video bokeh, 240fps slow-motion video shooting, and timelapse videos.

Further, the listing also confirms that the device is powered by the Helio G85 chipset. The phone features a waterdrop notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will have “no screen tearing” and “no heating” and come with a “responsive touch panel.”

 

It has been already confirmed that Infinix Hot 10S will be priced under Rs 10,000. The phone is also confirmed to run on the latest Google OS version Android 11. The phone will come in two memory variants: 4 GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage.

 

Infinix Hot 10s Specifications 

 

The Infinix Hot 10S is equipped with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, a 12nm chipset with a pair of Cortex-A75 cores (2GHz) and six A55 cores (1.8GHz).  The two memory variants will support expandable storage up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

 

The Infinix Hot 10S is backed by a 6000mAh battery. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. 

Tags: Infinix

 

