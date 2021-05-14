Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10S confirmed to launch in India on May 20 under 10K

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2021 1:58 pm

Infinix has also confirmed that the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.
Infinix is all set to launch its latest device in the HOT series called the Hot 10S in India. The company has now officially announced that it will launch Infinix Hot 10S on May 20, 2021 at 12PM.

 

Infinix Hot 10S will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It will come in Heart of Ocean, Morandi Green, 7-Degree Purple and 95-Degree Black colour variants.

Infinix has also confirmed that the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. It will be priced under Rs 10,000. The phone is also confirmed to run on the latest Google OS version Android 11.

 

The phone will come in two memory variants: 4 GB RAM + 64GB Storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage along with an expandable memory option of 256 GB. The company said that more specifications of Infinix Hot 10S will be available on the Flipkart from May 16.

 

Infinix Hot 10s Specifications 

 

The Infinix Hot 10S is equipped with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, a 12nm chipset with a pair of Cortex-A75 cores (2GHz) and six A55 cores (1.8GHz). 

 

The Infinix Hot 10S is backed by a 6000mAh battery. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. 

 

