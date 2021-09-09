Infinix Hot 10i goes official with Helio P65 SoC and 6000mAh battery

Infinix has launched Infinix Hot 10i as a budget phone in the Philippines. The device runs on MediaTek’s Helio P65 SoC, a dual-camera setup, Android 11 and a 6000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Infinix Hot 10i price

The Infinix phone is priced at PHP 5,990, which is approx. Rs 8,800) for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Morandi Green, Hear of Ocean, 95-degree Black, and 7-degree Purple colours.

The phone will go on sale in the Philippines starting September 9. However, there is no information on international availability as of yet.

Infinix Hot 10i Specs

The phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch. Further, the display comes with a 60Hz touch sampling rate and 269ppi pixel density.

It packs the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, which is paired with the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The phone has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor as well as an auxiliary QVGA sensor with a quad-LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 5-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs XOS based on Android 11. There’s also a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. In addition, it includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Meanwhile, Infinix Hot 11S is set to debut in India soon, on September 17. It is expected that the phone will come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with two more sensors. The details for additional sensors is still under wraps. There will be a Quad-LED flash as well to accompany the cameras. Infinix has already confirmed that the phone will feature the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.