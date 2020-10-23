Infinix Hot 10 variant with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage launched in India for Rs 8,999

Infinix Hot 10 is available in four colour variants; Ocean Wave, Amber Red, Obsidian Black and Moonlight Jade.

Infinix has today launched a new variant of its recently launched Infinix Hot 10 in India with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The new variant is priced at Rs 8,999 and it will go on sale from Oct 29, 12 noon onwards.

Infinix Hot 10 is available in four colour variants; Ocean Wave, Amber Red, Obsidian Black and Moonlight Jade. The latest HOT 10 also comes with an additional value-added e-Warranty feature which shows the validity date of the device’s warranty.

Infinix Hot 10 Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 features 6.78” pin-hole display with a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio and 480 NITS brightness along with HD+ resolution on a 2.5D curved glass display and back.





It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 Octa-core processor. The chipset supports advanced smartphone features and offers Dual VoLTE/VoWiFi– allowing multitasking. Infinix Hot has 3 card slots (Dual nano SIM + Micro SD) with expandable memory up to 256 GB and operates on Android 10 with the latest XOS 7 skin.



The HOT 10 is backed by an efficient, high-performance Arm Mali-G52 class graphics processor unit that operates on a speed of up to 820MHz. Together with the MediaTek HyperEngine game technology, the device maintains a fast and smooth performance through intelligent networking and resource management, allowing users to play heavy games like Call Of Duty, Free Fire or Asphalt Legends without excessive power consumption and reduced heat generation.



It comes with a 16MP AI Quad rear camera with f/1.85 large aperture and quad LED flash to capture brighter and sharper images. Its 8CM macro lens allows to capture the minutest of the objects with greater detail. The 8MP AI in-display selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual selfie flash light and multiple camera modes can enable capturing detailed and best possible selfies.



The camera hardware in HOT 10 is well supported by its intuitive AI-based scene detection mode that detects a scene and adjusts the parameter to deliver high-quality photos. The device also has a Super Night mode which increases the amount of light captured & reduces the noise generated, thereby helping in better low-light photography.



The Infinix Hot 10 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,200 mAh battery backed by Power Marathon technology. The battery can sustain a video playback of 23 hours, up to 41 hours of music playback, 18 hours of web surfing, 31 hours of 4G Talk-time, and 66 days of stand-by time. The Power Marathon Technology ensures an additional battery backup of more than 25% when switched to an ultra-power-saving mode.