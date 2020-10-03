Infinix Hot 10 price leaked ahead of launch on October 4 in India

Infinix Hot 10 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and will have a 6.78-inch HD+ display with 720x1640 pixels resolution.

Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 will be lauched in India on October 4. Now ahead of the launch, the retail box of the Infinix Hot 10 has surfaced online revealing the MRP of the phone.



As per a Twitter user @_the_tech_guy, the Infinix Hot 10 retail box image has revealed the Maximum retail price (MRP) as Rs 13,999. To recall, Hot 10 was launched in Pakistan in three variants 4GB RAM and 64GB was priced at PKR 20,999 (approx Rs. 9,302), 4G +128 GB for PKR 23,999 (approx Rs. 10,631) and 6GB + 128Gb variant cane with a price tag of PKR 25,999 (approx Rs. 11,517) .

Infinix Hot 10 retail box image.

Maximum retail price (MRP) : ₹13999 pic.twitter.com/8HTGiFBOZC — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) October 1, 2020

India is likely to receive the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It os to be noted that the MRP of Infinix Hot 10 has leaked online and the actual price of the phone might be lesser than the leaked pricing.

Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 specifications and features

The Infinix Hot 10 is loaded with a 6.78-inch HD+ display with 720x1640 pixels resolution and a punch-hole on the top-left corner. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well.



On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors, and an AL lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut.





The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor. The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well.