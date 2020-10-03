Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 price leaked ahead of launch on October 4 in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 03, 2020 12:22 pm

Latest News

Infinix Hot 10 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and will have a 6.78-inch HD+ display with 720x1640 pixels resolution.
Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 will be lauched in India on October 4. Now ahead of the launch, the retail box of the Infinix Hot 10 has surfaced online revealing the MRP of the phone.

As per a Twitter user @_the_tech_guy, the Infinix Hot 10 retail box image has revealed the Maximum retail price (MRP) as Rs 13,999. To recall, Hot 10 was launched in Pakistan in three variants  4GB RAM and 64GB  was priced at  PKR 20,999 (approx Rs. 9,302), 4G +128 GB  for  PKR 23,999 (approx Rs. 10,631)  and 6GB + 128Gb variant cane with a price tag of  PKR 25,999 (approx Rs. 11,517) .

 

India is likely to receive the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It os to be noted that the MRP of Infinix Hot 10 has leaked online and the actual price of the phone might be lesser than the leaked pricing.

Advertisement

 

Infinix Hot 10 specifications and features

 

The Infinix Hot 10 is loaded with a 6.78-inch HD+ display with 720x1640 pixels resolution and a punch-hole on the top-left corner. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well.
 
On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors, and an AL lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut.


The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor.  The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well.

Infinix Hot 10 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5200mAh battery

Infinix Hot 10 launching in India on Oct 4, Flipkart exclusive

Infinix Hot 10 Lite launched with MediaTek Helio A20 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Latest News from Infinix

You might like this

Tags: Infinix

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco C3 confirmed to feature 13MP triple rear cameras

Smartphones to get costly: 10 percent increase in Duty

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies