Infinix Hot 10 Play launched in India with 6000mAh battery, 6.82-inch HD+ display

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 19, 2021 12:12 pm

Infinix Hot 10 Play comes in four colours variants: Morandi Green, 7 degree Purple, Aegean Blue and Obsidian Black.
Hong Kong-based TRANSSION Group has today launched its new Infinix Hot 10 Play in India. The smartphone comes with a massive 6000mAh battery and a 6.82-inch HD+ display.

 

Infinix Hot 10 Play is priced at Rs 8,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. It comes in four colours variants: Morandi Green, 7 degree Purple, Aegean Blue and Obsidian Black. The phone will be available on Flipkart starting 26 April.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Specs

 

The Infinix Hot 10 Play sports a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 720x1640 pixels resolution and a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be further expanded via micro SD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the smartphone has a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and an AI lens along with quad-rear flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut along with front flash as well.

 

The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well.

