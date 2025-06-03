Infinix GT 30 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Availability

Infinix GT 30 Pro has been announced in India as the brand’s latest gaming-focused device. It comes with the world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate Chipset clocking in an AnTuTu score of 1.5Mn+, segment’s first GT Gaming Shoulder Triggers, Krafton-certified 120FPS BGMI support, and large VC cooling, among other features.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Price, Availability

the GT30 Pro is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8/256GB and Rs 26,999 for the 12/256GB variants, and will be available exclusively on Flipkart and stores near you. Customers purchasing the device on 12th June 2025, can avail a special Day 1 price of INR 22,999 inclusive of all offers exclusively on Flipkart. It comes in Dark Flare (with RGB LED lighting) and Blade White (White LED Lighting) shades.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Specifications

Infinix GT 30 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution LTPS AMOLED Display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 2304Hz PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has Gorillas Glass 7i protection as well.

There is a dual rear camera system consisting of a 108-megapixel f/1.9 primary camera, paired with an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. It comes with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing camera.

The device has the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC at its helm, which is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device is backed by a 5500mAh battery 45W fast wired charging support, 30W wireless charging, 10W reverse wired and 5W reverse wireless charging.

The phone offers customisable GT shoulder triggers mapped to in-game actions like aim, shoot, or reload, and they offer split-second responsiveness. Outside of gaming, users can assign them to everyday shortcuts: like launching the camera, toggling DND mode, or triggering Google Assistant. Furthermore, The GT 30 Pro is equipped with a 5400 mm.sq. of VC Cooling area, supported by a total of 2 copper foils, 3 graphite heat dissipation films, and 1 3D VC.

As for other features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. It also has JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on XOS 15 For GT based on Android 15 operating system and its also IP64 rated.