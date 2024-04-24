Infinix GT 20 Pro Leaked: Price, Specs, Design

Infinix GT 10 Pro was one of the brand’s best smartphones of 2023 according to how it performed in our review and the company will soon follow it up with the GT 20 Pro which has now been leaked in detail. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Infinix GT 20 Pro.

Infinix GT 20 Pro: Design

The leaked details come from PassionateGeekz as per whom the design of the Infinix GT 20 Pro will be highly inspired by the GT 10 Pro. The camera placement and the overall design remains similar but with a few refinements in the geometrical shapes. The device could be made available in three colour options including Silver, Blue and Orange. The Infinix GT 20 Pro does have the same gaming vibe with its flashy design, similar to its predecessor. It may also get the same set of LED lights that could be used for various device functions.

Infinix GT 20 Pro: Specs

As per the report, the GT 20 Pro will sport an OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The handset will come equipped with Android 14 and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. It is expected to come in two trims, one with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and another with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The gaming phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It could have a 108MP triple rear camera setup and a 32MP sensor on the front.

Infinix GT 20 Pro: Launch Date

Infinix has already begun teasing the smartphone via its global X account and it is expected that the device will either be launched on April 28 or May 2. It’s India arrival details are unclear as of yet.

Infinix GT 20 Pro: Price (Expected)

Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G will be available in two configurations with 8GB and 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The standard variant will start at RM 1,299 as per the leak, which makes the upcoming device fit in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 segment. The GT 10 Pro was priced starting at Rs 19,999 in India.