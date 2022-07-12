HomeNewsInfinix 32Y1 Smart TV launched in India for Rs 8,999

Infinix 32Y1 Smart TV launched in India for Rs 8,999

Infinix 32Y1 Smart TV will be available in the Black colour option and comes with a 1 year standard manufacturing warranty from the company.

Infinix 32Y1 Smart TV

Infinix has today launched the 32Y1 Android 11 Smart TV in India. As the name suggests, the new TV comes in a 32-inch model. The company earlier this year launched Android X3 TV in 32-inch, 43-inch sizes in India.

The Infinix 32Y1 Smart TV is priced at Rs 8,999. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart from July 18th onwards. The TV will be available in the Black colour option and comes with a one-year standard manufacturing warranty from the company. The launch offers include 10% instant discount for SBI Credit card users.

Infinix 32Y1 Smart TV Features

The Infinix 32-inch Y1 comes with a 32-inch display with 1366 x 768 pixels HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features a bezel-less frame and a very sleek design. In addition, a combination of 1200 (Typ) contrast ratio and 250 nits brightness further helps in dimming and adjusting brightness levels to produce clear and brighter pictures.

Under the hood, the TV is powered by a quad-core processor which is coupled with 512MB of RAM, and 4 GB of storage. Additionally, for audio, the 32Y1 Smart TV is equipped with the Dolby Audio to deliver a rich, clear, high-quality cinematic sound experience. The TV comes with a 20W speaker setup with Dolby audio support.

Furthermore, this Smart TV comes pre-installed with streaming apps such as YouTube, Prime Video, Zee 5, Aaj Tak, Sony LIV, Eros Now, Hungama, Plex, YuppTV. The remote control of the newly launched smart TV features hotkeys of the OTT platforms like YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, it also comes with a Chromecast built-in.

As far as the connectivity options are concerned, this Smart TV is supported by Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, LAN, Optical and MiraCast to give users instant connectivity options.

