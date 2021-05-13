Advertisement

Indus App Bazaar curates apps on its store to keep people informed about the COVID situation

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2021 8:02 pm

Latest News

Indus App Bazaar has announced that it has curated a set of apps that will help people be informed about the COVID situation in the country
Advertisement

Indus App Bazaar announced that it has curated a special category of featured apps under ‘COVID-19 Resources’ to equip people with the right information around solutions to tackle the ongoing pandemic. The category includes apps like 1 mg, Practo, BigBasket, Country Delight, Bajaj Finserv Health, and Paytm, to name a few.

 

Amid this global upheaval, people constantly lookout for solutions around health, finance, and essentials – the three key elements for sustenance. And the curated apps are shown for the exact same purpose. 

 

Indus App Bazaar

Advertisement

 

"The availability of curated apps underlines the brand’s commitment to supporting people and helping them sail through the black swan event using the power of apps". 

 

Speaking about the Covid-19 curation, Suniva Rawat, AVP, Marketing, Indus App Bazaar said, “India is grappling with COVID-19 and we wanted to make the discovery of use apps extremely easy. This curation has been done with the needs of Indians who are staying at home. This is especially useful for Indians who require assistance to go digital". 

 

Designed to help users discover new and trending apps in their preferred language, Indus App Bazaar houses over 400,000 apps in English as well as 12 Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujrati, Tamil, and Bengali. Driven to support ‘Made in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives, this app store aims to address the needs of Indian consumers using local and linguistic content.

Realme 8 available in India with a discount of Rs 500

Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro announced with wireless charging support, ANC technology and more

Airtel Payments Bank launches DigiGold service on its platform

Realme 7i receives Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 update

Vivo V21 SE spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 720G, 8GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.1 stable update in India

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google Pay allows international money transfers from US to Singapore, India

Clubhouse arrives on Play Store, available to download only in the US for now

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies