Advertisement

Can India's auto sector afford calls for Boycott China?

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2020 10:54 am

Latest News

The country's relations with China are raising concerns in various industries.
Advertisement

We've already seen the smartphone market facing calls for Boycott China. Many people have raised their anger against companies originating from the country, and to show their concern, they have been asking people to stop buying goods from Chinese brands. The sentiments seem to have trickled down to the auto sector now, with many people proudly showing their order cancellation letters for their booked cars models from known Chinese manufacturers. 

 

But the question is, can the ailing Indian auto sector, which has already seen its revenues go down owing to the pandemic, afford this exercise? If you rewind back to earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2020, most car brands decided to skip the event. This paved the way for brands like MG Motors, and another entrant Great Wall Motors (from China of course) to mark their presence. And if that wasn't enough, you had plenty of companies part of the car auxillary business, who form part of the production setup for many car makers in the country. 

Advertisement

 

Boycott at cost of economy? 

 

We've already come across reports that Great Wall Motors (GWM) might find things harder to run in the country from now on. It has been reported the Maharastra government has put its deal with GWM on hold. Similarly, you have the supply infrastructure which relies on China's vast manufacturing hub to import quality equipments at reasonable prices. WIth the ongoing situation likely to spiral out of control, it'll be harder for these companies to look for alternatives, at least in the short them. 

 

The sensible way to go about this is to bide their time, look for countries which can supply parts and offset the loss caused by cutting ties with Chinese brands. But for now, the sector has other things to worry about. Since brands like MG Motors and GWM have pledged heavy investment in the industry, can the country's economic situation afford to miss out on the prospect of job creation for the people? This stands true not only for car makers but some of the two-wheeler manufacturers as well. 

 

Electric dreams could slow down 

 

But that's not all, you know where else China offers its industry expertise and manufacturing hub? The electric vehicle segment. Yes, the Chinese auto sector had advanced its EV plans, and did so in a calculated manner. Various reports suggest China now owns more than 60 percent of the cobalt reserve in the world. This gives them a strong foothold in the production of lithium-ion battery. Traditional Indian EV players are still limited to offers lead-acid battery in their EVs, but lithium is the future, and most Chinese brands have them in abundance. Even at the Auto Expo 2020, we came across numerous brands like China who've gone to partner with Indian brands to make their electric four or two wheeler possible. And any breakup between both the countries, could invariably delay the scope to invest in the EV ecosystem for India. 

 

You might say other than China, there are other countries who're capable of coming to the rescue (like Japan or South Korea), but take a look at the market yourself. MG Motors (owned by SAIC Motors) launched its electric SUV called ZS EV at much lower price than Hyundai (from S Korea) Kona SUV.

 

Ever since the explosion of Chinese brands in the Indian mobile space, companies have realised that for Indian consumers, quality with effective pricing always works. The auto sector could benefit from such disruption but the Boycott China army is keen on getting them off the table, something the Indian auto industry cannot afford right now.

Bajaj dives into the electric bandwagon, launches all-new Chetak electric scooter

Bhubneshwar based Eeve India invests 120 crores in Electric two wheeler business

Exclusive: UK-based Faradion could set up sodium-ion battery manufacturing plant in India

Latest News from MG Motor

You might like this

Tags: MG Motor Great Wall Motors Auto Expo 2020 electric vehicle lithium-ion battery India auto sector

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Renault takes Captur SUV off shelves in India, not listed on website

Nissan's Hyundai Venue rival launch pushed to next year

Triumph Motorcycles launched Tiger 900 adventure bikes in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more
Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies