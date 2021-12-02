Indian Snooker Player Pankaj Advani launches NFT

Colexion, a licensed NFT marketplace, has roped in Bollywood stars, musicians, cricketers in the past to be part of its Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace. Today they have got Pankaj Advani onboard, a stalwart in Snooker.

Pankaj tweeted, I am thrilled to announce my collaboration with Colexion-Asia’s Largest Marketplace for Licensed NFTs. Soon my NFTs will be rolling out along with many other celebrities.”

He added, “I have been playing since a very young age. This will be a new thing for me to engage with. Decentralised technology is the future and I am ready to play in this new digital playground.”

Colexion is all set to launch exclusive NFTs for Pankaj, and the first set of Trump Card edition drop will be coming out in the first week of December.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colexion Abhay Aggarwal said, “Advani is an evergreen achiever. In the NFT space too, he will triumph. His fans should get ready to welcome him on the space”.

In another development, Colexion claims to be the first company globally that is making a Virtual NFT museum for celebrities. “We believe in making NFTs accessible to everyone in the world. We are also ensuring a transparent ecosystem that makes us stand apart and the first choice of celebrities across the world,” said Aggarwal.

Colexion has roped in multiple personalities

Colexion has already roped in more than a hundred celebrities, including cricketers, actors from the film industry, and artists from other domains. Moreover, New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, and West Indies Kieron Pollard are among the celebrity sportsmen of international repute who have signed up with the company.

Further, Indian singers Mika Singh, Salim-Sulaiman and Sidhu Moosewala; Bollywood star Sunil Shetty, Actors Tanuj Virvani, Raai Laxmi, Aamir Ali have all joined Colexion. Besides an exclusive digital art collectible platform, Colexion aims to create a personalised digital museum for celebrities and build a multi-verse gaming platform where users can play and earn.

The company’s target audience is the 15 million-plus 25-40 years old cryptocurrency users and 500K 20-25 years old using fan interaction platforms. In India, the target is 510 million 18-24 years old who spend an average of 8.5 hours every day in online gaming.