Colexion ropes in Bollywood stars, cricketers for its NFT marketplace

Colexion, which is currently the world’s largest licensed NFT digital space, has roped in Bollywood stars, musicians, cricketers to be part of its Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace.

Musicians and Bollywood actors, international cricket and other sports stars have already signed agreements with Colexion. Indian singers Mika Singh, Salim-Sulaiman and Sidhu Moosewala; Bollywood star Sunil Shetty, Actors Tanuj Virvani, Raai Laxmi, Aamir Ali; cricketers of international acclaim Varun Chakravarthy (India), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), David Malan (England), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Daniel Wyatt (England) and Glen Maxwell (Australia) are a few among the many celebrities who have already signed up with the Colexion to allow their fans to buy NFTs on this platform.

Besides an exclusive digital art collectible platform, Colexion will create personalized digital museum for the celebrities and build a multi-verse gaming platform where users will be able to play and earn.

READ MORE: OpenSea Scandal: Inside trading at eBay of NFT

The company promises to be the most safe and user-friendly licensed NFT marketplace. For multiple streaming of income, there will be a monthly subscription of the digital art museum and artistic short movies, 30 per cent of the sales of the celebrities will be streamed and all the purchases can be done with CLXN token. The target audience of the company is the 15 million plus 25-40 years old cryptocurrency users and 500K 20-25 years old using fan interaction platforms. In India, the target is 510 million 18-24 years old who spend an average of 8.5 hours every day in online gaming.

The company has also secured partnership with several iconic Superhit feature films and award shows and is in talks with various international sports federation for exclusive NFTs Secured partnership and has already signed an agreement with All Stars Football Club and Tiger Shroff lead MFN fight club.



Colexion’s partners include India’s premier entertainment company Cineyug, Crypto utility bill payment platform Payiza, Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA), Investment and finance consultation company Sanctum, World’s first educational stable coin Edge Coin and the Dubai based Pajson Global Holding which deals with agriculture, petroleum and tech start-ups.

Colexion allows users to buy and auction off digital assets globally. “With more than 1 million NFTs sold, the NFT market cap is currently worth 40 Billion USD. We at Colexion will make sure to make NFTs accessible to everyone in the world. We will be curating some interesting categories of NFTs, and add-on features for engagement on the platform,” said Abhay Agarwal, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colexion.

In January 2021, Aggarwal had founded Colexion to be a leader in licensed NFTs space. In July this year, the company had announced a pre-Series A funding of $8 million to support its rapid growth into new markets.

Colexion aims at having the biggest digital art collection in the world and creating a unique community of creators, collectors and celebrities. The company is creating unique digital collectibles, rarest artwork and special trump cards for all the celebrities that are attached to it which would be further used for trading and games. Colexion is the first company in the world creating personalized digital NFT museum of the celebrities. The museum can be used as an interactive platform too. “The museum which will get added to our virtual reality feature will give users the experience of a virtual museum of their favorite stars,” informed Agarwal.