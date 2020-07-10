Advertisement

Indian Army bans Facebook, Dailyhunt, Truecaller and other apps

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 10, 2020 6:44 pm

Latest News

The army has asked the personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including popular apps like Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG, Instagram and more.
Indian Army has announced a ban on the use of 89 apps by its personnel. The army has asked the personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including popular apps like Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG, Instagram and more. 

 

The move is aimed to plug leakage of information, as per Indian Army sources. As per ANI, the army has taken this decision following security considerations and leakage of sensitive data. The army has revealed that those who do not follow the order will have to face strict actions. The decision came right after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps in India. The government banned these apps stating “they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

 

The list of apps is as follows:

 

Messaging platforms: 

  1. WeChat

  2. QQ

  3. Kik

  4. ooVoo

  5. Nimbuzz

  6. Helo

  7. Qzone

  8. Share Chat

  9. Viber

  10. Line

  11. IMO

  12. Snow

  13. To Tok

  14. Hike

  15. Tiktok

  16. Likee

  17. Samosa

  18. Kwali

  19. Shareit

  20. Xender

  21. Zapya

  22. UC Browser

  23. US Browser Mini

  24. LiveMe

  25. BigoLive

  26. Zoom

  27. Fast Films

  28. Vmate

  29. Uplive

  30. Vigo Video

  31. CamScanner

  32. Beauty Plys

  33. TrueCaller

  34. PUBG

  35. NONO Live

  36. Clash of Kings

  37. All Tencent gaming apps

  38. Mobile Legends

  39. Club Factory

  40. AliExpress

  41. Chinabrads

  42. Gearbest

  43. Banggood

  44. MinilinTheBox

  45. TinyDeal

  46. Dhhgat

  47. LightinTheBox

  48. DX

  49. EricDress

  50. Zaful

  51. Tbdress

  52. Modility

  53. Rosegal

  54. Shein

  55. Romwe

  56. Tinder

  57. TrulyMadly

  58. Happn

  59. Aisle

  60. Coffee Meets Bagel

  61. Woo

  62. OkCupid

  63. Hinge

  64. Badoo

  65. Azar

  66. Bumble

  67. Tantan

  68. Elite Singles

  69. Tagged

  70. Couch Surfing

  71. 360 Security

  72. Facebook

  73. Baidu

  74. Instagram

  75. Ello

  76. SnapChat

  77. News Dog

  78. Daily Hunt

  79. Pratilipi

  80. Heal of Y

  81. POPXO

  82. Vokal

  83. Hungama

  84. Songs.pk

  85. Yelp

  86. Tumblr

  87. Reddit

  88. FriendsFeed

  89. Private Blogs

 

