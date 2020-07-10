Indian Army bans Facebook, Dailyhunt, Truecaller and other apps

The army has asked the personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including popular apps like Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG, Instagram and more.

Indian Army has announced a ban on the use of 89 apps by its personnel. The army has asked the personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including popular apps like Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG, Instagram and more.

The move is aimed to plug leakage of information, as per Indian Army sources. As per ANI, the army has taken this decision following security considerations and leakage of sensitive data. The army has revealed that those who do not follow the order will have to face strict actions. The decision came right after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps in India. The government banned these apps stating “they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

The list of apps is as follows:

Messaging platforms:

WeChat QQ Kik ooVoo Nimbuzz Helo Qzone Share Chat Viber Line IMO Snow To Tok Hike Tiktok Likee Samosa Kwali Shareit Xender Zapya UC Browser US Browser Mini LiveMe BigoLive Zoom Fast Films Vmate Uplive Vigo Video CamScanner Beauty Plys TrueCaller PUBG NONO Live Clash of Kings All Tencent gaming apps Mobile Legends Club Factory AliExpress Chinabrads Gearbest Banggood MinilinTheBox TinyDeal Dhhgat LightinTheBox DX EricDress Zaful Tbdress Modility Rosegal Shein Romwe Tinder TrulyMadly Happn Aisle Coffee Meets Bagel Woo OkCupid Hinge Badoo Azar Bumble Tantan Elite Singles Tagged Couch Surfing 360 Security Facebook Baidu Instagram Ello SnapChat News Dog Daily Hunt Pratilipi Heal of Y POPXO Vokal Hungama Songs.pk Yelp Tumblr Reddit FriendsFeed Private Blogs