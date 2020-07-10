Indian Army bans Facebook, Dailyhunt, Truecaller and other apps

The army has asked the personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including popular apps like Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG, Instagram and more.
The move is aimed to plug leakage of information, as per Indian Army sources.
The move is aimed to plug leakage of information, as per Indian Army sources. As per ANI, the army has taken this decision following security considerations and leakage of sensitive data. The army has revealed that those who do not follow the order will have to face strict actions. The decision came right after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps in India. The government banned these apps stating “they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".
The list of apps is as follows:
Messaging platforms:
-
-
-
Kik
-
ooVoo
-
Nimbuzz
-
Helo
-
Qzone
-
Share Chat
-
Viber
-
Line
-
IMO
-
Snow
-
To Tok
-
Hike
-
Tiktok
-
Likee
-
Samosa
-
Kwali
-
Shareit
-
Xender
-
Zapya
-
UC Browser
-
US Browser Mini
-
LiveMe
-
BigoLive
-
Zoom
-
Fast Films
-
Vmate
-
Uplive
-
Vigo Video
-
CamScanner
-
Beauty Plys
-
TrueCaller
-
PUBG
-
NONO Live
-
Clash of Kings
-
All Tencent gaming apps
-
Mobile Legends
-
Club Factory
-
AliExpress
-
Chinabrads
-
Gearbest
-
Banggood
-
MinilinTheBox
-
TinyDeal
-
Dhhgat
-
LightinTheBox
-
DX
-
EricDress
-
Zaful
-
Tbdress
-
Modility
-
Rosegal
-
Shein
-
Romwe
-
Tinder
-
TrulyMadly
-
Happn
-
Aisle
-
Coffee Meets Bagel
-
Woo
-
OkCupid
-
Hinge
-
Badoo
-
Azar
-
Bumble
-
Tantan
-
Elite Singles
-
Tagged
-
Couch Surfing
-
360 Security
-
-
Baidu
-
-
Ello
-
SnapChat
-
News Dog
-
Daily Hunt
-
Pratilipi
-
Heal of Y
-
POPXO
-
Vokal
-
Hungama
-
Songs.pk
-
Yelp
-
Tumblr
-
-
FriendsFeed
-
Private Blogs
