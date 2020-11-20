Indian Apple Store offers customers free personalized engraving options for text, emojis and more

Apple has enabled the option on its Apple Store to provide free customized engravings of customer's choice on select Apple products.

Advertisement

Apple launched its own online store back in September and it provided the ability to engrave personal content on Apple products for free. Apple has now enabled the 'Add Free Engraving' option for select products on the Apple store.

Customers can get emojis, names, initials, phone number, or date engraved on the devices as per their choice. The products on which these engravings can be made include AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, AirPods with Charging Case, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and iPod touch.

Advertisement

One can also ship selected Apple products with personalized messages, engravings, gift wrapping, or a special message on the packing slip. Just choose from the available gift options for products in your bag before checking out.

'Add a personal touch or special message to AirPods, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), iPad and iPod touch with free engraving. And now with all-new options available for AirPods, you can choose from Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, English or even emojis. Only at Apple', reads a message on Apple site.

Apple is also providing financing options for its products for all the customers and additional discounts for students of existing and newly accepted students in universities. You have various options available for payments where you can pay with credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, Net Banking and credit card on delivery.

Apple recently also introduced a new subscription called Apple One. With Apple One, you get 50GB of iCloud Storage along with Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and some other upcoming services too, for just Rs 195/per month.

With the family plan for Rs 395/per month, you get everything similar to the individual plan except for 200GB of iCloud storage instead of 50GB.