Advertisement

Indian Apple Store offers customers free personalized engraving options for text, emojis and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 20, 2020 12:57 pm

Latest News

Apple has enabled the option on its Apple Store to provide free customized engravings of customer's choice on select Apple products.
Advertisement

Apple launched its own online store back in September and it provided the ability to engrave personal content on Apple products for free. Apple has now enabled the 'Add Free Engraving' option for select products on the Apple store. 

 

Customers can get emojis, names, initials, phone number, or date engraved on the devices as per their choice. The products on which these engravings can be made include AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, AirPods with Charging Case, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and iPod touch. 

 

Apple store

Advertisement

 

One can also ship selected Apple products with personalized messages, engravings, gift wrapping, or a special message on the packing slip. Just choose from the available gift options for products in your bag before checking out. 

 

Read More: Apple cuts App Store Fee to 15% for most of the developers

 

'Add a personal touch or special message to AirPods, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), iPad and iPod touch with free engraving. And now with all-new options available for AirPods, you can choose from Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, English or even emojis. Only at Apple', reads a message on Apple site. 

 

Apple is also providing financing options for its products for all the customers and additional discounts for students of existing and newly accepted students in universities. You have various options available for payments where you can pay with credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, Net Banking and credit card on delivery. 

 

Apple recently also introduced a new subscription called Apple One. With Apple One, you get 50GB of iCloud Storage along with Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and some other upcoming services too, for just Rs 195/per month. 

 

With the family plan for Rs 395/per month, you get everything similar to the individual plan except for 200GB of iCloud storage instead of 50GB.

What is Cloud Storage? Things you should know

iPad Mini 6 Specifications Leaked, should come with Apple Pencil 2 support

Apple cuts App Store Fee to 15% for most of the developers

Stable Google Chrome for M1 equipped Macs has been released

Latest News from Apple

You might like this

Tags: Apple

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

HBO Max app arrives on Amazon's FireTV

Netflix introduces 'Netflix Direct', its first TV Channel

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies