India witnesses a decline in Fixed broadband speed in April: Ookla

India has witnessed a dip in fixed broadband speed performance in April, as per the latest report by Ookla. For the same month, the report reveals that the mobile download speeds are slightly up than in the month of March.

Ookla is the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights that has today released the update on its Speedtest Global Index for the month of April 2022.

According to Ookla, in the month of April, India recorded 14.19 Mbps median mobile download speeds which is better than 13.67 Mbps in March 2022. With this, India is now two notches up in its global ranking and is at 118th position, according to the Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index April report.

ALSO READ: BSNL launches Rs 329 Bharat Fiber Entry Broadband Plan offering 1TB data

However, India’s performance in median download speeds on fixed broadband witnessed a slight dip from 48.15 Mbps in March 2022 to 48.09 in April 2022. The dip takes the country to 76th position in the global ranking for overall median fixed broadband speeds from 72nd position in March 2022.

According to the April Speedtest Global Index, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore is on the top spot in mobile broadband and fixed broadband, with a median download speed of 134.48 Mbps and 207.61 Mbps respectively. Ukraine and Papua New Guinea registered the highest increase in rank on the Speedtest Global Index for median mobile and fixed broadband performance respectively, in the month of April 2022.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world on a monthly basis. Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.