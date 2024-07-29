India to Lead in Automotive Tech: MediaTek VP

MediaTek, the Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company, is making significant inroads into the automotive sector in India. Mike Chang, Corporate Vice President at MediaTek, expressed his confidence in India’s potential to become a global leader in automotive manufacturing.

“We believe India can be a world factory in the automotive sector,” Chang told The Mobile Indian.

He highlighted India’s swift adoption of new technologies within the automotive industry and said, “India has rapidly embraced new innovations in the automotive sector. The country’s automotive segment is expanding quickly, and it also holds significant potential to influence the global markets.”

Upcoming Launches and Partnerships

While Chang did not disclose specific original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that will unveil cars with MediaTek’s new infotainment systems in India, it is anticipated that Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki will be among the first. The first batch of cars featuring MediaTek’s technology is expected to launch next month, starting with five models and expanding to 11 new models by the end of the year.

By next year, MediaTek aims to extend its automotive solutions to more manufacturers, both within India and internationally. These solutions will cater to a range of vehicles, including mid-sized cars, two-wheelers, and not just high-end models and SUVs.

MediaTek’s Technological Footprint

MediaTek boasts a substantial intellectual property portfolio, particularly in system-on-chip (SoC) design, which extends beyond smartphones to automotive applications such as infotainment systems and vehicle security solutions. “MediaTek holds a lot of IP, mainly in SoC designing, not only for products like smartphones but also for cars, such as for infotainment systems, car security solutions, and more,” Chang noted.

MediaTek plans to enhance automotive solutions in India, focusing on entertainment, security, and system information features within cars. The company’s efforts include integrating AI functionalities, a trend gaining momentum in the tech industry. Earlier this year, MediaTek launched a new series of Dimensity Auto cockpit chips featuring AI technology in collaboration with Nvidia.

These new chips support NVIDIA DRIVE OS, providing automakers with a versatile platform for various vehicle segments, from premium (CX-1) to entry-level models (CV-1). The Dimensity Auto Cockpit chipsets are equipped with an advanced ARM v9-A system and NVIDIA’s next-generation GPU for accelerated AI computing and RTX graphics. This AI-enabled platform supports large language models (LLMs), enhancing features such as chatbots, driver alertness detection, and AI-based safety and entertainment applications.

The Dimensity Auto Cockpit platform also includes an NVIDIA RTX GPU, which enables ray tracing for realistic visuals in games, AI upscaling, and frame generation. The platform supports the latest connectivity and memory technologies, so passengers can stream movies and other content across multiple displays. Additionally, it offers advanced video conferencing features like AI gaze correction and AI-based audio enhancement. MediaTek first announced the Dimensity Auto platform in 2023.

Partnership with JioThings for Two-Wheelers

MediaTek is also focusing on the Indian two-wheeler market. In collaboration with JioThings Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, MediaTek has launched a “Made in India” Smart Digital Cluster and Smart Module for the two-wheeler market. This strategic partnership combines MediaTek’s advanced Chipset technology with JioThings’ digital solutions, aiming to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) landscape.

The JioThings Smart Digital Cluster is based on AvniOS, an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) operating system. This solution offers real-time data analytics, customizable interfaces, voice recognition, and seamless integration with vehicle controllers, IoT-enabled charging infrastructure, and Smart Battery Management Systems optimized for EVs. Users will benefit from the “Jio Automotive App Suite,” which includes services like Jio Voice Assistant, JioSaavn, JioPages, and JioXploR, delivering a comprehensive experience for two-wheeler users.