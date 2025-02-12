India to Get First Device with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, Bringing On-Device AI to Budget Phones

Qualcomm has announced the launch of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset for mid-range smartphones, bringing extended battery life and improved performance over the predecessor, along with first-in-series on-device Gen AI support.

“The first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset will be launched in India,” said Deepu John, senior director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Mobile Platform is expected to be available in smartphones

from leading OEMs, including realme, OPPO and Honor, in the coming months.

He further added, “The platform has been developed to cater to a wide range of users from gamers seeking 4K visuals and wireless lossless audio with Snapdragon Sound to professionals needing reliable connectivity virtually anywhere, and creators capturing photos and videos with luminous capture day or night.”

Snapdragon 6 Gen 4: Details

Qualcomm’s latest mid-tier chipset, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 is built on 4nm TSMC process. It includes an octa-core CPU configuration consisting of one Cortex A720 prime core running at 2.3 GHz, three performance Cortex A720 performance cores running at 2.2 GHz and four Cortex A520 efficiency cores operating at 1.8Ghz. Qualcomm is promising 11% improved CPU performance thanks to the latest Qualcomm Kryo CPU, up to 29% better GPU performance with the Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and 12% power savings to boost user experiences across the board.

The upgraded Hexagon NPU brings Gen AI support for the first time to a 6 series chipset from Qualcomm. Al runs faster and more efficiently with support for INT4—a first in the Snapdragon 6-series. Activity tracking for curated App suggestions from the Qualcomm Sensing Hub and settings adjustments are enabled by the Qualcomm Al Engine. You also get enhanced audio experiences with Al-based noise cancellation, noise reduction, and contextual detection.

“Accomplish everyday tasks and communicate seamlessly with mobile intelligence at your

fingertips, aided by on-device Gen AI support, voice-activated assistants, background noise cancellation during calls, and more, ” Said John.

The 6 Gen 4 integrates a 5G modem-RF system, ensuring seamless connectivity. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.4, enhancing wireless communication capabilities, along with Bluetooth LE, and 6Ghz Wi-Fi Band as well.

In terms of display capabilities, this Chipset supports FHD+ displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Aside from that, its 12-bit triple ISPs enable support for up to 64MP single sensor, 32+16MP dual-camera sensors, up to 200MP photo capture, and more.

It also incorporates Snapdragon features, including Snapdragon sound with Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX lossless audio codecs for high-quality, aptx Adaptive, lossless music streaming, and more. It is compatible with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to UFS 3.1 storage type.

John also talked about gaming and said a majority of mid-budget phone users love to play games on their mobile, and Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 will not disappoint them. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming features are a part of their processor. They are designed to boost mobile gaming performance and elevate user experience, catering to a wide range of gaming preferences, from puzzles and action-packed adventures to competitive esports.

The latest Snapdragon series has introduced Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, enabling 4K gaming through intelligent visual upscaling. This feature aims to deliver sharper graphics without compromising performance. Additionally, the Adreno HDR Fast Blend technology is engineered to render dynamic and complex scenes up to twice as fast compared to devices lacking Fast Blend capabilities. This improvement is targeted at enhancing graphical responsiveness during high-intensity gameplay.

For smoother visual output, the Adreno Frame Motion Engine doubles frame rates while maintaining power efficiency, reducing battery drain even during extended gaming sessions.

It also has the FastConnect mobile connectivity system, which the company claims ensures fast and reliable wireless connections. It gets dual-frequency GNSS, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for location positioning. It is equipped with Quick Charge 4+ technology for fast charging.