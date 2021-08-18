India had highest fixed broadband download speeds growth in July: Ookla

Ookla today released updates to its Speedtest Global Index for the month of July. According to the data, India recorded the highest growth in fixed broadband download speeds of 60.06Mbps, a considerable growth from 40.45Mbps which was recorded last year in July 2020.

The fixed broadband upload speeds have also witnessed a spike from 35.04Mbps in July 2020 to 56.47Mbps in July 2021. The Speedtest Global Index released by Ookla for the month of July ranks India on 68th spot. India has gone up by 7 ranks from that of last year in the fixed broadband speeds.

India’s overall performance in mobile download speeds has increased consistently, with a slight dip in months from December 2020 to April 2021. While there was also a slight decrease in mobile download speeds from June 2021 to July 2021, 17.84 Mbps to 17.77 Mbps respectively, India maintained its global mobile ranking at 122nd place.

As per the July Global Speedtest Index, UAE and Monaco have maintained the top spots same as June 2021 in mobile broadband with download speed of 190.03Mbps says Ookla. The fixed broadband with a mean download speed of 256.70Mbps was recorded.

The recent insights report by Ookla on the Indian telecom market is already anticipating growth in the network performance post 5G spectrum roll out. According to Speedtest data, recent 5G launches in the Asia Pacific point to a potential 10x increase in median download speeds (5G vs 4G-LTE).

Growth of 5G in India

As per recent Ookla insights, the launch of 5G network in India has the potential to increase the median download speeds up to 10 times compared to 4G LTE. The findings are based on Speedtest data from other markets in Asia that have recently launched 5G that shows the differential between 4G-LTE and 5G speeds was on average approximately 9-10 times in Q2 2021.