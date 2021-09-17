India had highest fixed broadband download speeds growth in August: Ookla

Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications, and related technologies, has released its Speedtest Global Index for August 2021.

Ookla Speedtest August

According to the data, India has maintained its growth trajectory in the overall fixed broadband download speeds to achieve the mean speed of 62.45 Mbps in August. This is the highest ever the country has achieved, on the Global Index report. With this, India has maintained its global ranking on the 68th spot in the fixed broadband speeds in August 2021.

India’s overall performance in mobile download speeds also registered a slight increase from 17.77 Mbps in July 2021 to 17.96 Mbps. However, the country still dropped four spots in the global ranking for mobile speeds, from 122 to 126, owing to the better performance of countries like Uzbekistan, Colombia, Belarus and Côte d’Ivoire.

As per the August Global Speedtest Index, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore are on the top spot in mobile broadband and fixed broadband with a mean download speed of 195.52 Mbps and 262.20 Mbps. Cuba and Liberia, and the Marshall Islands-registered the highest growth in mobile download speed and fixed broadband speed, respectively.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares Speedtest data from around the world each month. Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.

Earlier, Ookla released updates to its Speedtest Global Index for the month of July. According to the data, India recorded the highest growth in fixed broadband download speeds of 60.06Mbps, a considerable growth from 40.45Mbps which was recorded last year in July 2020.

The fixed broadband upload speeds have also witnessed a spike from 35.04Mbps in July 2020 to 56.47Mbps in July 2021. The Speedtest Global Index released by Ookla for July ranks India on the 68th spot. India has gone up by seven ranks from that of last year in the fixed broadband speeds.