Inbase launches Urban X2i Neckband in India with 24-hour battery life

Inbase has launched the new Urban X2i Neckband in India. The Urban X2i promises up to 200 hours of standby time and 24 hours of non-stop calls and music, along with “sheer audio performance”. The neckband is made of lightweight ABS material so it doesn’t bother you in regular usage.

Inbase Urban X2i Specifications, Price

The Inbase Urban X2i neckband will be available on the company’s official website Inbasetech.in and leading retail stores at Rs 2,999, and is backed with a 1-year warranty. Urban X2i available in two colours – Black & Maya Blue. The neckband is water & sweat-resistant, that makes it ideal for wearing while working out or even if its raining. It has an adjustable cable along with a collar design body so you can wear it all day without any stress.

Urban X2i neckband has the control panel buttons at hand so you can conveniently adjust the volume, change tracks, answer calls or summon your voice assistant. Moreover, the earbuds are designed with a metal body and incorporated with magnets that allow for instant play and pause, while also minimizing cable clutter.

The Urban X2i neckband is packed with rugged 10mm Titanium drivers, which according to the company can create enhanced sound clarity with “excellent highs and deep bass, and is fine-tuned for clear vocals”. And based on the latest Bluetooth V5.0, you can ensure stable connections of up to 10 meters.

A highlighting feature of the Urban X2i neckband is the built-in TF card support that others in the wireless neckband category don’t offer. You can now plug in a micro SD card loaded with your favourite MP3 playlist and listen to them wherever and whenever you need it, even if you don’t have your smartphone around.

And lastly, the onboard rechargeable battery gives you a 24 hour playback time for music and calls while offering 200 hours of standby time when not in use. With fast-charging, you a 2-hour connection to your charger will top-up the battery for another 24 hours of music.