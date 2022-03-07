Inbase Urban Lyf M Smartwatch launched at an introductory price of Rs 3,999

Inbase has launched Urban Lyf M smartwatch in the country. The Inbase Urban Lyf M has an introductory price of Rs 3,999. Users can buy it from the company’s official website and other leading retail outlets.

The smartwatch is backed with a 12 months warranty. It is available in various color options – Black Dial with a Black strap, Rose Gold Dial with a Violet Strap or the Silver Dial with a Grey Strap

Inbase Urban Lyf M Features

The Inbase Urban Lyf M features a 1.69″ 240×280 ultra-bright IPS display. Further the watch comes with 200+ cloud-based watch faces to match your daily attire or mood. Moreover, there’s Bluetooth calling with a loud and clear speaker for rich audio for calls or music playback.

Additionally, the built-in high-definition microphone helps with superior voice clarity. Now you can instantly and easily answer or make calls right from your wrist using a large dial pad or from the access log and contact list.

Built using an advanced Realtek Chipset, the watch has a high performance, the company says. A Rotate Crown is one of its USPs that allows you to quickly and swiftly scroll through your list of notifications, calls, apps or functions.

In addition, the Lyf M gets fully charged in 2 hours. It offers up to 8 whole days of battery life and 30 days of standby time.

The wearable also doubles as your health and fitness buddy. It features continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring and blood pressure monitoring. Additionally, a step count and multiple sports modes help measure your activities.

Running, Walking, Skipping, Cycling, Badminton, Basketball, Football, and Swimming are now part of Lyf M’s responsibility as your personal trainer. You can set an alarm or get weather forecasts right on your wrist before you step outdoors. The watch is also IP68 dust and water resistant. The watch comes in a zinc-alloy casing and equipped with a high-quality sweat-resistant and skin-friendly silicone strap.

And all of the above can be controlled by just using your voice. The Inbase Urban Lyf M incorporates Google Assistant and Siri. With Activated Voice Assistance you can communicate with your device and get the work done easily.