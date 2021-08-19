Inbase launches Urban Lite Z smartwatch for Rs 2999

Inbase, a technology brand has launched Urban Lite Z smartwatch. The watch is available exclusively through Urban Official Website as well as other leading retail outlets at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

The watch comes with straps variants- Rose Gold, Metallic Blue, Jet Black, Gold, and Metallic Grey

Urban Lite Z Features

The new Urban Lite Z smartwatch comes with a 1.75-inch display. Boasted with 240*280 resolution, the Smartwatch supports a number of watch interfaces to match the style orientation. The watch also comes with 20mm Interchangeable Silicone Strap.

The smartwatch comes with a number of features to track the health vitals of the user. The heart rate monitor enables you to keep a check on the heartbeat. It monitors the SPO2 or blood oxygen level with an inbuilt oxygen measuring device. User can track their steps to trace the goals in real-time.

Users can enable the call notification or the caller name, syncing the social media like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram or any third-party apps. Users can further sync music with the smartwatch to keep them entertained any time.

The Urban Lite Z smartwatch comes with over 200+ customizable faces. User can also create their personalised watch faces of their choice.

It boasts of Bluetooth 5.0 and an easy Home Button and is equipped with an advanced Nordic chipset. The watch is lightweight and is protected with IPX68 certification, making it water-resistant.

The smartwatch can last for up to 8 days with normal usage and 35 days of standby time with a single charge. It also boasts of a plethora of features like Breath Training, Weather Updates, Physiological Reminders, and more.

Users can further enjoy Dual UI, and access detailed data contents of health, weather forecast and various other functions available in the watch. The Urban Lite Z smartwatch can be synced with DaFit App which is compatible with Apple and Android enabled gadgets.