Inbase launches Free Buds Active, Free Buds 3 Pro and Buds Mini Pro

Inbase has today launched three new earbuds – Free Buds Active, Free Buds 3 Pro earbuds and Buds Mini Pro. The first two are priced at Rs 1499 while the Buds Mini Pro will cost you Rs 999.

The Inbase earbuds are available on the company’s official website and leading retail stores.

Buds Mini Pro

These lightweight Buds from Inbase are pretty compact and have a unique abstract emboss. The Buds Mini Pro is calimed to offer theatre-like audio performance with a great balance of treble and bass.

It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 technology for crisp audio, clear calls, instant pairing, longer connectivity range and great power efficiency. The company calims that it offers battery life of 5 hours on just a single charge and up to 35 hours in total with the power case.

And lastly, the Buds Mini Pro is well protected with an IPX5 water-resistant body. Available in Black and White color variants, the Buds Mini Pro will retail for Rs 999 with a 1-year warranty period.

Free Buds Active

The Free Buds Active offers crisp and clear audio performance, Super Bass sound, unique design and super low latency for all your gaming requirements. Cool lighting effects with built-in colored LED lights will add to your gaming profile. The unique ergonomic design that allows you to wear them all day long without any stress or discomfort.

Lastly, it offers 4-hour-long battery life on a single charge. Further, it offers a total of 20 hours in total with the case and a USB-C port for faster top-ups. The Free Buds Active will be available in Black and White color variants for Rs 1,499 with a 1-year warranty period.

Free Buds 3 Pro

These buds are designed for great audio performance. Sporting large fine-tuned 10mm dynamic drivers, the earbuds can deliver crystal clear immersive sound with Super Bass crisp highs. Its ergonomically shaped body and snug fit with silicone tips help create passive noise isolation so you can enjoy your music and movies even when outdoors.

In addition, these are protected with IPX5 too so you can use them for your outdoor runs or sweaty workouts. And lastly, it offers up to 30 hours of non-stop entertainment and USB-C fast charging for lesser charging breaks. The Free Buds 3 Pro will be available in Black and White color variants for Rs 1,499. It comes with a 1-year warranty period.