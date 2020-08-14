Advertisement

IN10 Media Network's EPIC ON to go live on Independence Day

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 14, 2020 3:47 pm

EPIC ON has partnered with leading players, including EP.Log, IVM, Aawaz, Whistling Woods International, and more.
IN10 Media Network’s upgraded and reimagined OTT platform EPIC ON is set to go LIVE on 15th August, 2020 with a new look. Users can now Watch, Listen, Play, Read & Engage with multiform content on the upgraded app.

The new EPIC ON will continue to Live Stream the network’s linear channels: EPIC TV, ShowBox and Filamchi, and add more including the network’s upcoming channels. Select content across formats will also be available in English and Tamil.

Users will be able to access free content and premium library through multiple subscription plans – INR 59 for one month, INR 159 for 3 months, INR 299 for 6 months and INR 499 for a year.

Users can stream EPIC ON across devices, create multiple user logins, download content to enjoy it on the go, and access the user interface in English, Hindi, and Tamil, with more regional languages available in the future.

EPIC ON is available worldwide on a range of platforms and devices including iOS/App Store, Android/Google Play, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, MI, OnePlus TV, Cloud TV, Foxxum.


“Tech of the future will need to be adaptive as well as extremely responsive; extensive choice of content, and the correct partnerships to provide that, with mutually beneficial business models will be pivotal for standing out and convincing users to subscribe to the service,” said Sourjya Mohanty, Chief Operating Officer, EPIC ON; as he elaborated on the abundance of content choices available on EPIC ON - over 2000 hours of factual and fictional series, movies, documentaries, talks, etc., 5000 hours of inspiring and entertaining podcasts, 1000-plus casual multiplayer and interactive games, along with E-sports and over 1000 E-books for bibliophiles.

