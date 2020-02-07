  • 11:32 Feb 07, 2020

Advertisement

Imax Enhanced: A new experience or a gimmick?

By: Ayush Mahapatra, , Kolkata Last updated : February 07, 2020 10:33 am

Latest News

Is the new Imax enhanced format worth the buzz or is it just a marketing gimmick?
Advertisement

They say watching a movie in an Imax Theatre is not just movie watching, its an experience and which is claimed by many to be true! With its humungous screen, the stretches to all four walls which is slightly curved inwards coupled with their state of the art dual 4k projection technology, it's a visual treat. The cherry on top you ask? Is the incredible multi-channel surround sound system that engulfs you and produces the richest vocals, life-like surround audio and thunderous, ground-shattering bass that will give you goosebumps and spike your adrenaline and put you in the centre of the action.

 

A movie that can be viewed in the Imax format needs to be shot on an Imax camera and be coupled with a screen to match that unconventional, squarish aspect ratio. Movie halls had to be reconstructed to meet these requirements and so you could only experience Imax format in select theatres.

Advertisement

 

Imax knows about this limitation and is planning to address by bringing the Imax experience to homes with the new Imax Enhanced format.

 

 imax enhanced

 

So what exactly is Imax Enhanced?

It's Imax’s way of bringing the gold standard of movie-watching via streaming and Blu-ray combined with some nice digital remastering of movies to give you the best audio and visual experience in the comfort of your home. Movies with the Imax Enhanced certification will have that screen-filling aspect ratio with a 4k resolution and custom calibrated HDR with the sound front taken care by DTS audio codec.

 

One will need Imax enhanced AV equipment to view this format and the list currently has the sony A9G (₹299900), A9F (₹429900), A8H, A8G (₹249900) and Z9F with the new TCL 8K supporting this format too! On the AV receiver's side, companies like Denon with their AVR-X4500H, AVR-X6500H, and the AVC-X8500H currently available in India for  ₹133,099,₹230,000 and ₹277,777 respectively. Sadly, none of the equipment is available in India.

 

Is it the Imax Experience or just a gimmick?

 

Well if you are expecting proper Imax like experience at your home, then you will be disappointed as its physically impossible.

 

Imax Enhanced will never come close to a real Imax experience due to sheer physical limitations but that said Imax Enhanced might heighten your home movie watching experience with their innovation and advance AV technology combined with their years of the cinema experience and you might already have equipment that might be Imax enhanced certified!

 

It will offer a different approach and experience unlike the conventional home movie watching scenario and it will do it for the best. 

 

Imax Enhanced doesn’t seem like a gimmick but a different approach to movie-watching that adds up to a different experience and is worth your time and money if you want to experience the best home theatre experience.

 

 

Huawei Y7p launched with 48MP triple rear camera setup, Kirin 710

What is 2 Factor Authentication?

Oppo Find X2 set to be launched on February 22 in Barcelona

Samsung Galaxy A50s receives a price cut, now starts at Rs 17,499

Opera adds improved reader mode to its Android browser

Samsung Galaxy M21 receives bluetooth certification

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

OnePlus TV new update brings content integration with Voot, Spotify, JioSaavn and more

Sony HT-S20R soundbar launched in India for Rs 14,990

Saregama Carvaan Camouflage Green music player launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies