Ignitron Motocorp unveils prices for Yoda, GT 120, Bob-e Electric Motorbikes in India

Ignitron Motocorp, a homegrown startup specializing in building customized vehicles, today unveiled the price for its range of CYBORG electric motorbikes – Yoda, GT 120 & Bob-e. The bikes will be available at a price of Rs 1,84,999, Rs 1,64,999, and Rs 1,14,999, respectively. The additional subsidies across various states will make the range of motorbikes even more affordable for customers to purchase, says the company.

Ignitron Motocorp will also announce the booking date for the motorbikes soon and all interested buyers will be able book their own CYBORG electric motorbike through the company website.

Yoda, India’s first ‘Made in India’ electric cruiser motorbike comes with a 3.24 kWH Lithium-ion battery, it can churn out a top speed of 90km/h with a range of 150km. The Yoda is available in two color variants – Black and Silver. The Bob-e is an AI enabled electric dirt motorbike lookalike that comes with a 2.88 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h with a range 110km. The Bob-e is available in two color variants – Black and Red.

The Cyborg GT 120 is third in the list of electric motorbikes from Ignitron Motocrop that comes with a 4.68 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 125km/h with a range 180km. The bike offers features such as Geo locate/Geo fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, Key less ignition (Remote control) and Digital cluster.

The battery is Fixed Due to its Size and Weight, weather proof and touch-safe, provides a back-up of 4 – 5 hours with 100% charging and comes with 15 amp Fast Home Charger. The bike delivers acceleration of 0-40 km/h in 2.5 seconds. It also has three riding modes.