iGear ‘Thermo Check’ Digital Wall-Mounted Contactless Infrared Thermometer launched

iGear has today announced the launch of ‘Thermo Check.’ The new fully automatic device is a contactless unmanned infrared thermometer. It professionally measures temperatures of the human body without any contact.

The iGear Thermo Check will be exclusively available for an introductory price of Rs 1990 on Croma.com. It comes with a 1-year standard industry warranty period. The device can be mounted on a wall or a tripod at the entrance of housing societies. It can also be used for offices, malls, schools, and many such areas.

Manual scanning of each person using a conventional handheld IR thermometer causes delay. It also puts the security personnel at high risk of exposure to a possibly coronavirus-infected person. With Thermo Check, the visitor simply needs to scan themselves before entering. The device will instantly alert the establishment if there is a potentially infected patient at the entrance.

The iGear Thermo Check is ideal for use in housing societies, hotels, restaurants, malls, clinics, schools, factories, offices, and many such areas.

iGear Thermo Check Features

The iGear Thermo Check sports a large, bright and crisp, LCD which is very easy and comfortable to read. It displays the current temperature of a person being scanned in either Fahrenheit or Celsius, depending on the requirements by the establishment.

A Laser beam with IR transmitters and receivers are built on the top. The patient/visitor simply needs to place his/her forehead at a distance between 1cm to 7cm. The device will instantly read the temperature and produce the results on the screen within 0.5 seconds and with a high accuracy rate of ±0.2°.

The measuring range is between 32°C to 43°C. The device is set to automatically show results depending on the scanned temperature. When it detects below 37.2°C, it beeps once and alerts with a voice “Normal Temperature”. When it detects between 37.2°C and 37.9°C, it instantly beeps and sounds an alarm, indicating “High Temperature.”

If the temperature is detected higher than 37.9°C, the device beeps thrice and notifies saying “Super High Temperature.” You can also choose between English or Hindi as the voice language using the instruction manual.

With the help of the in-built beeps and voice indicators, the establishment can be alerted about the person being scanned. The management can then take control of the situation.

The iGear Thermo Check also includes a digital counter which reads and stores the number of people that have been scanned. The establishment can read the number of people entering the premises during the day/week/month at the click of a button. No personal data is stored.

The thermometer can be mounted on a wall at fixed premises or on a tripod for make-shift areas that need to be screened. It operates on a built-in rechargeable battery. The device can work using three AA cells or a power adapter using the bundled USB to power cable. It is very easy to install, deploy, and operate and weighs just 200g.