iGear launches Twinpod, a Bluetooth speaker with integrated wireless earbuds

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2020 11:56 am

iGear has launched a set of wireless earbuds that also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker.
Indian Gadgets and Smartphone Accessories brand 'iGear', has announced ‘TwinBod’ – a tiny desktop Bluetooth speaker featuring a detachable wireless earbud. The iGear TwinBod Wireless Earbud with Bluetooth Speaker is available in a dual-tone Grey and Silver colour and at a price of Rs 1199, with a standard industry warranty of 1 year on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com. 

 

The iGear TwinBod is a dual-function smartphone, tablet and laptop accessory. It consists of a Bluetooth speaker unit with a detachable wireless in-ear earbud. In normal mode, the TwinBod functions as a standard wireless Bluetooth speaker. 

 

The top-firing driver produces a 360° sound throw and also has an in-built microphone that allows for convenient video chat. As per iGear, The TwinBod’s main USP is the detachable wireless earbud. 

 

When you need to switch to private conversation (over voice or video), you simply need to pull out the in-ear earbud and wear it. After that, one can continue their conversation without the need to reconnect, re-pair or transfer the audio to the earbud. 

 

The in-built rechargeable battery allows you to use the speaker for up to 5 hours and the speaker housing also doubles up as a storage-cum-charging station/case for the earbuds. 

 

Based on Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, the TwinBod has a longer range of operation of up to 10 meters. 

