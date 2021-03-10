iGear launches Retro Typewriter style Wireless Keyboard-Mouse Combo ‘KeyBee’

The KeyBee sports round keycaps similar to the classic typewriter, and works off a single 2.4GHz wireless nano USB receiver.

Advertisement

iGear has announced ‘KeyBee’ – a retro Typewriter-Style Wireless Keyboard-Mouse Combo for desktops, laptops and tablets. It will be available for Rs 2,750 on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com with a standard industry warranty of 1 year.



The KeyBee sports round keycaps similar to the classic typewriter, and works off a single 2.4GHz wireless nano USB receiver. The iGear KeyBee presents round keycaps that represent the same look and feel as that of the classic typewriter. The KeyBee is a keyboard-mouse combo that works with any computer or gadget that supports input peripherals through a USB port.



The round keycaps are ergonomic for easy and comfortable typing. The keycaps are removable for easy cleaning too. Also included in the box is a soft-bristle cleaning brush which helps you easily clean between the keys.



The keyboard is a compact, yet full-sized unit and equipped with a numeric keypad. It also includes two AA-size cells that is claimed to last for the entire year.



The keyboard comes with a smart wireless optical mouse that is ergonomically designed with a round shape to fit into your palm. The mouse includes a single AA cell that can work for a year before needing a replacement. The mouse also has a power-saving mode that puts it to sleep when it detects an idle state to save on battery life.



The iGear KeyBee keyboard and mouse combo uses a single a tiny nano 2.4GHz USB receiver and is almost invisible when plugged into a USB port. Being paired to a single USB wireless receiver also helps free up an USB port on your laptop or desktop for other important peripherals. The nano USB receiver is also completely plug-n-play for installing drivers for any operating system, which include Windows, macOS, Linux or Android.



iGear founder Kamlesh Sharma commented on the launch, “The iGear KeyBee is a wonderful input peripheral for everyone who loves the look of the classic typewriter keys for their keyboard. The keyboard-mouse combo gives your work desk a retro look with the classic typewriter-style round keycaps for a nostalgic touch.”