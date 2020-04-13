iFFALCON F2A TV receives Android 9 update

Users also get a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime Video.

iFFALCON has upgraded the support of Android 9 on F2A TV. The upgrade to Android 9 brings built-in Google Assistant, A+ Grade Full HD Panel and HDR 10 to the F2A TV.



Along with the Android 9 upgrade, users also get a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime Video to access entertainment.



Commenting on the F2A Android 9 upgrade, Mike Chen, Managing Director, TCL India said, “iFFALCON from the house of TCL is focused on delivering high-end entertainment technology to the Indian youth. Our products are constantly innovating and we want to give our customers technology that is advanced and provides a superior TV entertainment experience. The F2A series is a great choice for consumers looking for a feature-rich smart TV that is powered by artificial intelligence. The upgrade to Android 9 is a part of our endeavour to offer the latest technology.”



The iFFALCON 32F2A comes A+ Grade panel with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The Smart TV features IPQ Engine that enhances picture quality, brightness and contrast for an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by a quad-core processor along with dual-core GPU. The Smart TV is backed by a 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.







