​​​​​​​​iFFALCON announces mega sale on TV range on Flipkart till May 9

iFFALCON from the house of TCL has announced discounts on its range of TV. This include 4K QLED H72, 4K K72 Video Call Android, 4K Android K61, HD F52 Android TV, HD F2A LED. This mega sale event will be organized only on Flipkart between May 3rd and 9th.

Here’s a brief about iFFALCON’s products available during this year’s May sales on Flipkart:

iFFALCON H72 4K QLED UHD

iFFALCON H72 4K QLED UHD is integrated with best-in-class technologies like Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC), HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Theatrical Dolby Atmos, ONKYO certified sound system and Home Entertainment Center. In addition, iFFALCON H72 comes with Video Call Camera and Google Duo.

Available in 65-inch and 55-inch, the TV models are priced at Rs 79,999 and Rs 56,999, respectively.

iFFALCON K72 4K Video Call Android TV

The iFFALCON K72 comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, hands-free voice control 2.0, MEMC, Video Call Camera (Google Duo), In-built Google assistant, Android (R) 11, A+ Grade and HDMI 2.1

Available in 55-inch and 43-inch, the TV models are priced at Rs 38,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

iFFALCON K61 UHD 4K LED Smart Android TV

iFFALCON K61 supports a series of high-octane video and audio formats. It is embedded with ultra-high definition, a high dynamic range (HDR) 10, Dynamic Color Enhancement, Micro Dimming and Dolby Audio. In addition, iFFALCON K61 offers an advanced gaming experience.

Available in 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch, the TV models are priced at Rs 53,999, Rs 34,999, Rs 31,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively.

iFFALCON F52 HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

iFFALCON F52 supports IPQ Engine, Micro Dimming, Smart Controls, Built-in Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Surround Sound, Stereo Box Speaker and Easy Sound Controls. In addition, this smart TV set comes with Sports Mode, which enhances an average live sports experience into a highly optimized one.

Available in 43-inch and 32-inch, the TV models are priced at Rs 23,999 and Rs 13,499, respectively.

iFFALCON F2A LED HD Ready TV

iFFALCON F2A LED HD Ready TV comes with Micro Dimming, Dolby Audio, Android TV and Google Assistant. This model is exceptionally suitable for viewers interested in live-action movies and cat-and-mouse video games.

Available in 43-inch, 40-inch and 32-inch, the TV models are priced at Rs 21,999, Rs 19,999 and Rs 12,499, respectively.