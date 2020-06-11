Hyundai Creta leads sales chart for May 2020 in India

The popular SUV has managed to beat demand for Maruti's Dzire and Ertiga.

Hyundai's latest mid-range SUV Creta is the leading model to have sold more units than any other car in the country last month. According to multiple reports, the company has managed to surpass Maruti Suzuki in sales numbers, which is a big feat for the brand and its popular product in the market. As revealed, Hyundai managed to sell over 3,200 units of Creta last month, followed by Maruti's Ertiga MPV with over 2,500 units.

The new Hyundai car was launched prior to the lockdown in the country and has barely managed to stock units of sale for a month. But the latest industry data will please the South Korean company, which is the first time when a Maruti car isn't leading the monthly sales charts. Add to that, Hyundai has already garnered thousands of orders for the Creta, keeping them busy for the next few months. The company had started production again at its main plant in Tamil Nadu, and they would be hoping that things gradually normalise for the auto sector in the country.

Besides Creta, Maruti Suzuki had three models in the top five, including the Ertiga. You also have the rugged Mahindra Bolero which continues to garner demand for its multi-utility features, preferred by the carriage segment. In addition to these, you have the usual suspects like Maruti Dzire and Eeco. Surprisingly, Alto or S-Presso don't make the list, which probably suggests the entry-level buyers are biding their time before making big-ticket purchases right now.

The sales figures of 3,200 units is rather bleak for the auto industry in a regular situation, but since the sector was shut down for an over a month, managing to pick up demand, and clearing their existing orders is the right way forward. It's possible the figures for June will be far better than May, and we'll probably never have to see 'zero' sales in front of these brands ever again.