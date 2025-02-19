Humane AI Pin is shutting down as the company has sold itself to HP, including their AI-powered platform Cosmos, technical talent, and intellectual property with more than 300 patents and patent applications. “The acquisition advances HP’s transformation into a more experience-led company,” the company said in a statement. The rumours of an acquisition first surfaced in May of last year.

Humane announced via a blog post that acquisition “brings a highly skilled group of Humane engineers, architects, and product innovators to HP’s Technology and Innovation Organization.” They will form HP IQ, HP’s new AI innovation lab focused on building an intelligent ecosystem across HP’s products and services for the future of work. HP has acquired the company for $116 million and transaction is expected to conclude by the end of this month.

Post acquisition, the Humane AI Pin is shutting down which was first announced in 2023 and was aimed at being a replacement for smartphones. “We are writing to inform you that, effective immediately, we are winding down the consumer Ai Pin as our business priorities have shifted,” Humane said in a blog post. The AI Pin, which costed $699 plus subscription, is now as good as a paperweight for those bought it.

The company highlighted some points to know as it shuts down the AI Pin, which are:

“ End of Consumer Availability: Effective immediately, new purchases of the consumer Ai Pin will be discontinued.

Effective immediately, new purchases of the consumer Ai Pin will be discontinued. Device Timeline: Your Ai Pin will continue to function normally until 12pm PST on February 28, 2025. After this date, it will no longer connect to Humane’s servers, and .Center access will be fully retired.

Your Ai Pin will continue to function normally until 12pm PST on February 28, 2025. After this date, it will no longer connect to Humane’s servers, and .Center access will be fully retired. Device Features: Your Ai Pin features will no longer include calling, messaging, Ai queries/responses, or cloud access.

Your Ai Pin features will no longer include calling, messaging, Ai queries/responses, or cloud access. Data Access: We strongly encourage you to sync your Ai Pin over Wi-Fi and download any stored pictures, videos, and notes from .Center before February 28, 2025. If you do not do this, your data will be lost upon deletion on February 28, 2025 at 12pm PST.

We strongly encourage you to sync your Ai Pin over Wi-Fi and download any stored pictures, videos, and notes from .Center before February 28, 2025. If you do not do this, your data will be lost upon deletion on February 28, 2025 at 12pm PST. Data Deletion: On February 28, 2025 at 12pm PST all remaining consumer data will be permanently deleted.”

“Once again, thank you for being an early supporter of Ai Pin. Your engagement has meant the world to us, and we deeply appreciate the role you’ve played in our innovation journey,” the company said.