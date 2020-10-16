World's first Mask with Wireless Earphones launched

Hubble Connected has launched the world's first mask that is integrated with a wireless earphone.

Hubble Connected, a company that powers the baby monitors and smart nursery from brands such as Motorola and Airtel, has launched World's first Mask that has an integrated true wireless earphone, called the Maskfone, at a price of $49.99 (Rs 3,600 approx).

The mask comes in 2 sizes namely, Small/Medium and Medium/Large. The pre-orders for the mask have already begun on Maskfone's global website and the mask should start shipping by end of October.

Hubble has features like voice projection for when you’re speaking to someone. The mask is equipped with a medical grade N95 Filter and even a built-in microphone.

The mask has a 5-layer filtration system and features a soft, skin-friendly absorbent inner layer and three other filter layers in addition to the removeable PM2.5 filter.

The Maskfone is also IPX5 rated which makes it water, dust and sweat resistant. Once finished wearing, the ear buds and filter can be removed and the mask can be cleaned separately for further use.

The earbuds have a 12 hour playback time according to the company and is also Google, Siri and Alexa compatible. There are no technical specifications provided for the earbuds but the company claims that the earbuds will provide strong bass.