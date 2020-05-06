Advertisement

Huawei Y8s launched with dual selfie cameras and Kirin 710 chipset

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2020 1:33 pm

Latest News

Huawei Y8s sports a 6.5-inches full HD+ IPS display with 2340 X 1080 pixels resolution.
Advertisement

Huawei has silently announced Huawei Y8s smartphone. The phone is now listed on Huawei’s website in the Arab country of Jordan in Emerald Green and Midnight Black colours. However, the listing does not reveal the pricing and availability of the phone and they are yet to be announced by the company.

Huawei Y8s sports a 6.5-inches full HD+ IPS display with 2340 X 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 710 chipset which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage. The memory can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For the camera, Huawei Y8s features a dual camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone feature dual front cameras of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 10W charging and it charges through a micro-USB port. It runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1. There is a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner as well. It has connectivity features such as Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, 3.5mm jack and micro USB port. It measures 162.4 x 77.1 x 8.13 mm, and it weighs 180 grams.

Huawei Y7p launched with 48MP triple rear camera setup, Kirin 710

Huawei Y8s official-looking render leaked online

Huawei Y9s to launch soon in India, now listed on company's website and Amazon

Huawei Y5P, Y6P renders and specs leaked online

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei Y8s Huawei Y8s launch Huawei Y8s specs Huawei Y8s price Huawei smartphones

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco M2 Pro to launch in India soon, hints Xiaomi

Honor X10 will be announced on May 20

iQOO 3 confirmed to receive Android 11 and Android 12 OS updates in future

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies