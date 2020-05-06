Huawei Y8s launched with dual selfie cameras and Kirin 710 chipset

Huawei Y8s sports a 6.5-inches full HD+ IPS display with 2340 X 1080 pixels resolution.

Huawei has silently announced Huawei Y8s smartphone. The phone is now listed on Huawei’s website in the Arab country of Jordan in Emerald Green and Midnight Black colours. However, the listing does not reveal the pricing and availability of the phone and they are yet to be announced by the company.



Huawei Y8s sports a 6.5-inches full HD+ IPS display with 2340 X 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 710 chipset which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage. The memory can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.



For the camera, Huawei Y8s features a dual camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone feature dual front cameras of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.



The smartphone is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 10W charging and it charges through a micro-USB port. It runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1. There is a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner as well. It has connectivity features such as Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, 3.5mm jack and micro USB port. It measures 162.4 x 77.1 x 8.13 mm, and it weighs 180 grams.