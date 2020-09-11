Advertisement

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro announced with 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 14-day battery, wireless charging

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 11, 2020 11:13 am

Latest News

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and Sapphire glass protection.
Advertisement

Huawei has announced the Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is priced at €329 (Rs. 28,705 approx.) for Night Black with Fluoroelastomer Strap and €349 (Rs. 30,450 approx.) Nebula Gray with Leather Strap version. Both will be available later this month.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and Sapphire glass protection. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset paired with 32MB RAM and 4GB onboard storage. The wearable runs on HUAWEI’s homegrown LiteOS.

The watch comes with support for Qi wireless charging. It offers tracking for over 100 workout modes including 17 professional modes and 85 custom modes such as Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding and Golf Driving Range.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro comes with heart rate tracking with TruSeen 4.0+, which it alerts users of abnormal heart rate and a blood oxygen saturation or SpO2 monitor. There is also TruSleep sleep monitoring, Huawei TruRelax, and all-day activity tracking.

The Watch GT 2 Pro comes with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity option and it 5ATM certified, meaning that it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters. With 455mAh battery, the smartwatch claims to deliver 14 days of battery life. With Bluetooth 5.1, the watch is compatible with Android 4.4 and above and iOS 9.0 and above devices. It measures 46.7 x 46.7 x 11.4mm and weighs 52 grams without strap.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i launched in India for Rs 9,990

Huawei Watch Fit colour options, renders and specs leaked online

Huawei Watch Fit with stretched display announced

Huawei’s upcoming Watch GT 2 Pro renders and specifications leaked

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei FreeBuds Pro true wireless earbuds launched

Vivo Watch likely to launch on September 22

Will Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Challenge AirPods Pro?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance
Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i
Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?

Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?
FauG is different from PubG

FauG is different from PubG

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies