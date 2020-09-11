Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro announced with 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 14-day battery, wireless charging

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and Sapphire glass protection.

Huawei has announced the Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is priced at €329 (Rs. 28,705 approx.) for Night Black with Fluoroelastomer Strap and €349 (Rs. 30,450 approx.) Nebula Gray with Leather Strap version. Both will be available later this month.



Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and Sapphire glass protection. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset paired with 32MB RAM and 4GB onboard storage. The wearable runs on HUAWEI’s homegrown LiteOS.



The watch comes with support for Qi wireless charging. It offers tracking for over 100 workout modes including 17 professional modes and 85 custom modes such as Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding and Golf Driving Range.



Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro comes with heart rate tracking with TruSeen 4.0+, which it alerts users of abnormal heart rate and a blood oxygen saturation or SpO2 monitor. There is also TruSleep sleep monitoring, Huawei TruRelax, and all-day activity tracking.



The Watch GT 2 Pro comes with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity option and it 5ATM certified, meaning that it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters. With 455mAh battery, the smartwatch claims to deliver 14 days of battery life. With Bluetooth 5.1, the watch is compatible with Android 4.4 and above and iOS 9.0 and above devices. It measures 46.7 x 46.7 x 11.4mm and weighs 52 grams without strap.