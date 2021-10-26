Huawei Watch Fit Amazon availability confirmed ahead of launch

Huawei Watch Fit will be soon launching in India. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the Huawei Watch Fit will be available on Amazon after launch.

Huawei Watch Fit Amazon Listing

Amazon has put up a microsite teasing the upcoming launch of Huawei Watch Fit. This confirms that the upcoming Huawei watch will be available on the e-commerce site upon its launch in India. However, the Huawei Watch Fit Amazon landing page does not reveal its launch date.

An earlier report revealed that Huawei Watch Fit will be launched in the Indian market before the Diwali festival. If this comes true, we will see Huawei launching the Huawei Watch Fit in the coming weeks.

The Indian variant of the fitness tracker is said to feature a 1.64-inch AMOLED display. In addition, it is said to come with Huawei Supercharge and 12 built-in easy fitness animation courses. Further, there will also be support for a VO2 Max tracker and Real-time track record via GPS.

Huawei Watch Fit Features

The Huawei Watch comes loaded with a 1.64-inch HD AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 280 x 456 pixels, and it features a touchscreen. In addition, the display comes with 2.5D curved glass and it comes with 326ppi pixel density and 70 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The Watch Fit comes with six new Always-On display watch faces that show various information when the watch is active. In addition, the smartwatch comes with 12 kinds of animated workout exercises. This includes exercise at work, full-body stretch, ab ripper and contains 44 standard movement demonstrations. It also comes with 96 workout modes, including 11 sports modes like running, cycling and more. It also features a custom workout mode as well.

The smartwatch is loaded with a GPS sensor, and it comes with an AI heart-rate algorithm and new sensors that provide real-time information like scientific training, effect evaluation and more. It also features a SpO2 blood oxygen monitor and menstruation cycle trackers, Huawei TruSleep 2.0 for better sleep tracking, and relaxation. Other features include SMS messages, incoming calls, calendar events and one also controls music, click a photo, find their phone and more with Watch Fit.

In terms of battery, it comes with up to 10 days of battery life and 12 hours of battery with GPS mode. It comes with 6-axis IMU sensor along with optical heart-rate sensor, capacitive sensor and ambient light sensor.