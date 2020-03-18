  • 12:41 Mar 18, 2020

Huawei Vision Smart TV Premium Edition announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 18, 2020 11:40 am

The latest Huawei Vision Smart TV Premium Edition comes with some upgraded features as compared to its predecessor.
Huawei has announced the launch of its new Smart TV in China dubbed as Huawei Vision Smart TV Premium Edition. The latest Smart TV is currently listed on Huawei’s official store on Jingdong.com, though there is no information about the price. 

 

The latest Huawei Vision Smart TV Premium Edition comes with some upgraded features as compared to its predecessor. To start with, the Smart TV comes loaded Huawei Vision that is an AI smart eye camera that pops up whenever there is a need. The camera can be used for video calls and more. 

 

The Smart TV also features built-in AI fitness 2.0 function. With this, the AI Smart Eye will automatically recognise human bones and joints in real-time and it will provide guidance for different exercises. Furthermore, one can pause the exercise by waving your arms and one can skip the lesson by waving the right hand. The Huawei Vision Smart TV Premium Edition comes with 128GB of internal storage along with 4GB of RAM. 

 

The Smart TV is also capable of monitoring children’s viewing distance and postures. The AI smart eye camera scans for the posture and its prompt reminder if it notices an incorrect posture or if bright light is detected. Parents can also turn on the adult monitoring function on the Smart TV. It also comes with Huawei Share that allows transferring smartphone content on the big screen. Furthermore, one can use it as a remote to control the TV.

 

