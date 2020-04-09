Huawei Smart TV X65 launched with OLED screen, pop-up camera

Huawei Smart TV X65 is powered by Quad-Core (2 x A73 + 2 x A53) 28nm Honghu 898 processor that has been specially designed for OLED TVs

Advertisement

Huawei has launched the Huawei Smart Screen X65, a 65-inch OLED smart TV with a pop-up camera in China. The Huawei Smart Screen X65 is priced at 24999 yuan (Rs 2,68,980 approx.) and it comes in Starry Gray colour.



Huawei Smart TV X65 features a 65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness, HDR10, MEMC and 178-degree viewing angle. The company also states that the screen has TUV Rheinland certification as well. The Huawei Smart Screen X65 has support for DC dimming which means it can automatically adjust the brightness of the display according to the ambient environment.



Under the hood, the TV is powered by Quad-Core (2 x A73 + 2 x A53) 28nm Honghu 898 processor that has been specially designed for OLED TVs with Mali-G51MP4 GPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This comes with a 24-megapixel ultra-wide pop-up camera, which will let users use the TV for video calls and other camera-based apps.





The TV runs on Huawei's proprietary HarmonyOS (also known as HongmengOS). It has 75w 14-speaker under-display sound system, consisting of six full-range drivers, six tweeters for the highs, and two woofers for the lows. The Smart Screen X65 has a 24.9mm ultra-thin all-aluminum allow body.



Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 / 5GHz) 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, HDMI 2.0 x 4; HDMI-ARC x 1, USB 3.0 x 2; Ethernet port x 1 (Gigabit).



Alongside TV, Huawei also introduced a V55i smart screen with a 55-inch 4K screen and a 1080p popup camera, HONGHU 818 at 3799 yuan ($537) for 4GB and 32GB version and 3999 yuan ($567) for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version.





