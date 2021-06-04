Advertisement

Huawei launches MatePad Pro 12.6, MatePad Pro 10.8, MatePad 11 with HarmonyOS 2.0

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2021 2:52 pm

Huawei launched a bunch of tablets at its event that run on HarmonyOS 2.0. Huawei has also launched Smart Magnetic Keyboard and M-Pencil 2nd Gen along with thr tablets
Huawei launched the MatePad Pro 12.6, Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8, and Huawei MatePad 11 tablets in China and Europe that come with its latest HarmonyOS. To compliment the tablets, Huawei also released the Huawei M-Pencil 2nd Gen and the Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard. 

 

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 is offered in two storage configurations including an 8GB + 128GB storage variant that is priced at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 57,000), and an 8GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 63,000). If you get the bundle with the M-Pencil and Smart Magnetic Keyboard, you can get the 8GB + 256GB storage model at a price of CNY 6,699 (approx Rs 76,600). The 5G variant with 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 91,500) with M-Pencil and keyboard. 

 

The Huawei MatePad 11 Wi-Fi model is priced at EUR 399 (approx Rs 35,500) with 6GB + 64GB storage while the 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at EUR 499 (approx Rs 44,500). It is available in Matte Gray colour option.

 

The Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8 is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage Wi-Fi variant and the 8GB + 256GB storage Wi-Fi model priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 49,000). Bundling it with the M-Pencil and Smart Magnetic Keyboard will bump up the price of the 8GB + 256GB storage model to CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 60,600). The tablet is available in midnight grey colour. 

 

The M-Pencil 2nd Gen costs CNY 599 (approx Rs 6,800). Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard for the 12.6-inch model is priced at CNY 799 (approx Rs 9,000), and the 10.8-inch model is priced at CNY 699 (approx Rs 8,000).

 

Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8 Specifications 

 

MatePad 10.8

 

Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8 sports a 10.8-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. For caneras, you get a single 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens on the back, and an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens for video calls. There is a quad speaker setup on the tablet with Huawei Histen 7.0 Audio support.

 

The tablet is backed by a 7,250mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge wired fast charging support with 22.5W fast charger included in the box. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB Type-C port. 

 

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 Specifications 

 

MatePad 12.6

 

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6-inch sports a 12.6-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) OLED display with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It draws power from an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000E SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that can be expanded via a nano memory card. The tablet has an eight-speaker setup with Huawei Histen 7.0 Audio support.

 

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 features a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 wide angle lens, and a 3D depth sensing camera. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 lens. 

 

To back the tablet, there is 10,050mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet runs on Huawei's latest HarmonyOS 2. 

 

Huawei MatePad 11 Specifications 

 

MatePad 11

 

The Huawei MatePad 11 sports a 10.95-inch (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland double certification for protection against blue light emission. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. It is backed by a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. There is a quad-speaker setup which is tuned by Harman Kardon along with Huawei Histen 7.0 Audio support. 

 

HarmonyOS

 

Harmony OS

 

As Huawei shifts its software side of things to HarmonyOS, we get to see a newly designed user interface with HarmonyOS 2.0 for tablets. It offers a desktop-like experience and smooth multi-tasking features as well. You get a separate dock, widgets, and a control panel which look similar to Apple's iPadOS. Huawei kept its focus on reachability so that all the in-app function bars can be shifted to the side. Other features include enhanced mouse support, multi-screen collaboration, and more. 

Tags: Huawei

 

