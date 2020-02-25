Huawei P40 series confirmed to launch on March 26

Huawei P40 Pro will come with a penta-camera setup at the back panel and it will come with a white colour option.

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei will be launching its flagship P40 series on March 26. The confirmation comes straight from Huawei CEO Richard Yu during the official press event held in Barcelona.



Richard Yu confirmed that the Huawei P40 series launch will take place on March 26 in Paris, France. The upcoming Huawei P40 flagship series will include devices like P40, P40 Pro and a ceramic variant of the Huawei P40 Pro as well.



Huawei P40 Pro will come with a penta-camera setup at the back panel and it will come with a white colour option. The front will feature dual-punch hole selfie camera.

Huawei P40 will be powered by a Kirin 990 chipset. On the camera front, the phone will feature a 40-megapixel primary lens along with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. On the battery front, the Huawei P40 will come with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support and 27W wireless SuperCharge fast charging support.

Previously, it was reported that Huawei P40 Pro will be the first smartphone with 10x optical zoom. The upcoming phone will feature a redesigned periscope telephoto lens. The Huawei P40 Pro will come with a newly-designed 8MP periscope telephoto lens with f/4.0 aperture. The latest periscope lens will come with a combination of prism and mirror structure to enhance the optical zoom capabilities.