  • 18:50 Jan 23, 2020

Advertisement

Huawei P40 Pro latest render reveals Mint Green colour option

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 23, 2020 1:18 pm

Latest News

A new render has emerged online that reveals a new colour option of the Huawei P40.
Advertisement

Huawei is reportedly working on its next-generation of flagship smartphones, the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro. Now, a new render has emerged online that reveals a new colour option of the Huawei P40 Pro. 

 

The render of the Huawei P40 Pro reveals that it will be available in Mint Green colour option. The render shows the back panel of the smartphone and it was posted by known tipster Evan Blass. The camera module is placed on the top-right corner and it is in black colour.  The smartphone will come with a penta-camera setup and it will also feature a periscope lens along with dual-LED flash. 

 

Recently, the tipster also shared the render of the Huawei P40 Pro, which shows the phone from all angles. The render revealed that Huawei P40 Pro will come with a penta-camera setup at the back panel and it will come with a white colour option. The front will feature dual-punch hole selfie camera. 

 

Advertisement

The tipster further claims that the company is planning to bring a ceramic variant of the Huawei P40 Pro as well. He further reveals that the smartphone is expected to launch on March 26. Recollecting some rumoured specs, the Huawei P40  will be powered by a Kirin 990 chipset

 

On the camera front, the Huawei P40 will feature a 40-megapixel primary lens along with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. On the battery front, the Huawei P40 will come with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support and 27W wireless SuperCharge fast charging support.

Huawei P40 case renders reveals key design features

Huawei P40, P40 Pro camera details leaked online

Huawei P40 Pro render reveals penta-camera setup, tipped to launch on March 26

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Pro leak Huawei P40 Pro renders Huawei P40 Pro rumours Huawei P40 Pro launch date Huawei P40 Pro Huawei smartphones Huawei

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 price slashed in India

Poco F1 gets Android 10-based MIUI 11 beta stable update

iQOO to launch its first 5G smartphone in India in February

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies