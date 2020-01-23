Huawei P40 Pro latest render reveals Mint Green colour option

A new render has emerged online that reveals a new colour option of the Huawei P40.

Advertisement

Huawei is reportedly working on its next-generation of flagship smartphones, the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro. Now, a new render has emerged online that reveals a new colour option of the Huawei P40 Pro.

The render of the Huawei P40 Pro reveals that it will be available in Mint Green colour option. The render shows the back panel of the smartphone and it was posted by known tipster Evan Blass. The camera module is placed on the top-right corner and it is in black colour. The smartphone will come with a penta-camera setup and it will also feature a periscope lens along with dual-LED flash.

Recently, the tipster also shared the render of the Huawei P40 Pro, which shows the phone from all angles. The render revealed that Huawei P40 Pro will come with a penta-camera setup at the back panel and it will come with a white colour option. The front will feature dual-punch hole selfie camera.

Advertisement

The tipster further claims that the company is planning to bring a ceramic variant of the Huawei P40 Pro as well. He further reveals that the smartphone is expected to launch on March 26. Recollecting some rumoured specs, the Huawei P40 will be powered by a Kirin 990 chipset.

On the camera front, the Huawei P40 will feature a 40-megapixel primary lens along with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. On the battery front, the Huawei P40 will come with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support and 27W wireless SuperCharge fast charging support.