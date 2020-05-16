Huawei P40 Lite 5G goes official with Kirin 820 SoC and 64MP quad cameras

Huawei P40 Lite 5G is a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G which was launched in China in April.

Huawei has launched Huawei P40 Lite 5G in Europe. The Huawei P40 Lite 5G is priced at 399 Euros which is approx. Rs 32,762 and it comes in Space Silver, Crush Green, as well as Midnight Black colours.



Huawei P40 Lite 5G is a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G which was launched in China in April. It is now available for pre-order in Europe while official sales will start from May 29.



Huawei P40 Lite 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 820 processor along with Mali-G57MP6 GPU. It is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



On the camera front, the Huawei P40 Lite 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, a punch-hole notch is housing a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.



The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.It has a 4,000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it. It lacks support for Google apps and services.



On the connectivity front, it supports G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 162.31 x 75.0 x 8.5 mm and weighs 189 grams.